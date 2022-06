1 / 6

Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod chemistry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on TV screens, which has been entertaining the audience for many years. The present cast of the show includes Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as leads. The actors play the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively. The romantic love story of the couple is loved by the audience and their fans have given them the nickname Abhira. The actors share an excellent on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Here are some pictures of the adorable duo which prove the same.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk