Hayley Atwell Birthday: 6 best roles of the MCU actress that are a must watch

Updated on Apr 05, 2022 11:50 PM IST   |  14.2K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Hayley Atwell Birthday

    Hayley Atwell Birthday

    Most people know her as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although that is perhaps her most well-known role, Hayley Atwell's career is far more extensive. The outstanding actor has an almost two-decade-long career and continues to score important parts to this day. In fact, she's expected to reprise her role as Peggy in a Disney+ animated series in 2021 before appearing in the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 in 2022. That demonstrates Atwell's versatility, and it's why it's worthwhile to look at all of her film and television performances. On her 40th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best roles.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Christopher Robin

    Christopher Robin

    This film, not to be mistaken with 2017's Goodbye Christopher Robin, is a part of Disney's Winnie the Pooh series. The previous instalments in the series were all solely animated, but this film incorporates live-action characters to create something distinct.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Captain America: The Winter Soldier

    Captain America: The Winter Soldier

    Hayley Atwell reprised her role as Peggy Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, after her appearance in the first chapter. Unfortunately, it was in a much-reduced capacity since, because this was in the present and not the 1940s, Peggy was old and bed-ridden in the hospital.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Any Human Heart

    Any Human Heart

    If you look at Hayley Atwell's career, you'll see that she had major parts in a number of miniseries. Another in that vein is Any Human Heart, a four-episode series based on the 2002 book of the same name.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Agent Carter

    Agent Carter

    Hayley Atwell's portrayal of Peggy Carter was so popular that she became the uncommon character to have her own spin-off series. It all started with a One-Shot centred on Peggy, which inspired the Agent Carter TV series, set in the 1940s and chronicling her early days as an SSR agent.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    The Pillars Of Earth

    The Pillars Of Earth

    It's another miniseries based on a book of the same name, and it stars Hayley Atwell. This was an eight-part Starz series that was a critical success, earning three Golden Globe nominations, including one for Atwell as Best Actress.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Avengers: Endgame

    Avengers: Endgame

    Hayley Atwell's performance as Peggy Carter is perhaps another high point in her career. Years after her previous appearance as the Widow, Atwell reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, the greatest crossover film yet. During the Avengers' time heist, they find themselves in 1970.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images