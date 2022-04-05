Hayley Atwell Birthday: 6 best roles of the MCU actress that are a must watch

1 / 7

Hayley Atwell Birthday

Most people know her as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although that is perhaps her most well-known role, Hayley Atwell's career is far more extensive. The outstanding actor has an almost two-decade-long career and continues to score important parts to this day. In fact, she's expected to reprise her role as Peggy in a Disney+ animated series in 2021 before appearing in the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 in 2022. That demonstrates Atwell's versatility, and it's why it's worthwhile to look at all of her film and television performances. On her 40th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images