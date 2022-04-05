Hayley Atwell Birthday: 6 best roles of the MCU actress that are a must watch

Most people know her as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although that is perhaps her most well-known role, Hayley Atwell's career is far more extensive. The outstanding actor has an almost two-decade-long career and continues to score important parts to this day. In fact, she's expected to reprise her role as Peggy in a Disney+ animated series in 2021 before appearing in the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 in 2022. That demonstrates Atwell's versatility, and it's why it's worthwhile to look at all of her film and television performances. On her 40th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best roles.
This film, not to be mistaken with 2017's Goodbye Christopher Robin, is a part of Disney's Winnie the Pooh series. The previous instalments in the series were all solely animated, but this film incorporates live-action characters to create something distinct.
Hayley Atwell reprised her role as Peggy Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, after her appearance in the first chapter. Unfortunately, it was in a much-reduced capacity since, because this was in the present and not the 1940s, Peggy was old and bed-ridden in the hospital.
If you look at Hayley Atwell's career, you'll see that she had major parts in a number of miniseries. Another in that vein is Any Human Heart, a four-episode series based on the 2002 book of the same name.
Hayley Atwell's portrayal of Peggy Carter was so popular that she became the uncommon character to have her own spin-off series. It all started with a One-Shot centred on Peggy, which inspired the Agent Carter TV series, set in the 1940s and chronicling her early days as an SSR agent.
It's another miniseries based on a book of the same name, and it stars Hayley Atwell. This was an eight-part Starz series that was a critical success, earning three Golden Globe nominations, including one for Atwell as Best Actress.
Hayley Atwell's performance as Peggy Carter is perhaps another high point in her career. Years after her previous appearance as the Widow, Atwell reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, the greatest crossover film yet. During the Avengers' time heist, they find themselves in 1970.