Helena Bonham Carter Birthday: The Crown to Harry Potter, 6 performances of the actress that are unmissable

Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the most talented actresses of her generation. The actress rose to fame thanks to her role in A Room With a View where she played the role of Lucy Honeychurch. Over the years, the actress has delivered several memorable performances and has also won several accolades for the same. Some of her early films that won her recognition include The King's Speech, Howard's End, Hamlet among others. For many, one of the most memorable performances of the actress remains her role as the villainous wizard Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films. The actress played Bellatrix to perfection and it's possibly impossible to imagine any other actress nailing that scary laugh that Carter managed to showcase as Bellatrix in the Harry Potter films. Recently, the actress also appeared in the reunion special episode for the Harry Potter films and was seen interacting with Daniel Radcliffe who told her how he had the biggest crush on her. On account of her birthday, we take a look at some of Carter's best performances till now.

Photo Credit : Getty Images