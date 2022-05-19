5 Pics that prove Helly Shah’s favourite color is pink

1 / 6

Helly Shah pink outfits

Considered among the most beautiful and talented actresses in the Telly world, Helly Shah is a famous name on social media. She recently came to the limelight with her entry into the Cannes Film Festival 2022, where she will unveil the poster of her debut movie, Kaya Palat. The Gujarat-born actress started her career with the show Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal, but she became a popular name in the industry with the show, Swaragini. Her other shows include Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and more. The actress is quite popular on social media for her fashionable looks and innocent looks. The actress is very fond of pink colour, hence here are a few glimpses of the actress in pink outfits.

Photo Credit : Helly Shah instagram