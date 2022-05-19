5 Pics that prove Helly Shah’s favourite color is pink

Considered among the most beautiful and talented actresses in the Telly world, Helly Shah is a famous name on social media. She recently came to the limelight with her entry into the Cannes Film Festival 2022, where she will unveil the poster of her debut movie, Kaya Palat. The Gujarat-born actress started her career with the show Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal, but she became a popular name in the industry with the show, Swaragini. Her other shows include Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and more. The actress is quite popular on social media for her fashionable looks and innocent looks. The actress is very fond of pink colour, hence here are a few glimpses of the actress in pink outfits.
Photo Credit : Helly Shah instagram
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress looks very fashionably and sassy in the picture as she has sported a pink crop top with a pink oversized shirt and black denims.
Helly Shah has shared a picture from her trip to the hill where she had sported a light pink sweatshirt with no makeup.
In the picture, the actress looks gorgeous in dark pink kurti. Her hair is straightened and she has sported jhumka. She looks adorable with her light makeup look.
Helly Shah looks comfy yet stylish in furry material blush pink top and dark pink joggers. She is seen relaxing on the couch.
The actress looks fabulous in traditional outfits. In the pictures, she has sported a beautiful pink flared suit with floral print all over it. She has also sported a dupatta with it. She accessorized it with silver jewellery.
