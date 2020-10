Happy Birthday Hema Malini: A look at Bollywood's Dream Girl's BEST moments with Dharmendra, Esha & Ahana Deol

1 / 12

Hema Malini Birthday Special

Bollywood's ultimate dream girl, Hema Malini turns a year older today. Fans and followers of the veteran actress are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate her special day. The hashtag #DreamGirl is trending on Twitter. The beautiful actress made her debut in Bollywood with Sapna Ka Saudagar. She starred opposite actor Raj Kapoor. She impressed everyone with her performance in the same. Later on, she went on to star in many movies and sccessfully made a mark for herself in the industry. She is known for her spectacular performances in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Johny Mera Naam, Baghban, Dream Girl, Prem Nagar and more. On the personal side, in 1979, Malini married Dharmendra. They are parents to two daughters, Esha Deol, who is a Bollywood actress and Ahana Deol. The actress shares a great bond with her family members. Ahana and Esha often share their family moments on Instagram giving an insight into personal life. On Hema Malini's birthday, Esha shared a beautiful pic of the duo and captioned it as, "Happy birthday mamma. God bless you. Stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman, my tinkerbell... my beautiful mother! @dreamgirlhemamalini." As she celebrates her birthday, check out some of her best family moments here.

Photo Credit : Esha Deol Instagram