Henry Cavill Birthday: From The Witcher to Man of Steel, 6 UNMISSABLE performances of the actor

Happy Birthday Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill turns 39! The British actor has been famously known for his take on the DC comic hero, Superman. Frequently dubbed as the sexiest man alive, the actor has gained a significant fan following from his role as the Man of Steel. Besides his glaring career bests, Cavill has also cultivated a following for his grounded personality. He first rose to fame with his character Charles Brandon in Showtime's The Tudors and has since portrayed his acting prowess in a wide variety of roles. On that note, scroll down further to get acquainted with some of Henry Cavill's best works so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images