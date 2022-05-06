Henry Cavill Birthday: From The Witcher to Man of Steel, 6 UNMISSABLE performances of the actor

Henry Cavill turns 39! The British actor has been famously known for his take on the DC comic hero, Superman. Frequently dubbed as the sexiest man alive, the actor has gained a significant fan following from his role as the Man of Steel. Besides his glaring career bests, Cavill has also cultivated a following for his grounded personality. He first rose to fame with his character Charles Brandon in Showtime's The Tudors and has since portrayed his acting prowess in a wide variety of roles. On that note, scroll down further to get acquainted with some of Henry Cavill's best works so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
A film that can't slip away from this list, Cavill captivated audiences with his exceptional embodiment of the iconic superhero. The plot of the film revolves around Clark who visits a Kryptonian ship in the Artic and discovers the origin of his capabilities and his true home. However, an old foe tracks him down to Earth in pursuit of a codex and causes havoc.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
A widely popular fantasy series casts Cavill in the role of Geralt. Cavill's character, the Witcher Geralt who is a mutated monster hunter, strives to find his place in a world where humans are frequently more evil than creatures.
Photo Credit : Netflix
A mystery crime film which stars Cavill beside child star Millie Bobbie Brown as the main leads. Enola Holmes utilises her detective talents to thwart her big brother Sherlock Holmes and assist a runaway lord while hunting for her absent mother.
This 2015 action comedy witnesses Cavill in the role of Napolean Solo, a CIA agent, and Armie Hammer who portrays Illya Kuryakin, a KGB agent, both of whom must put their differences aside and work together to stop a criminal group from using nuclear weapons.
A drama series from 2007 which launched Cavill's career to newer heights. The series notes the early years of King Henry VIII's 40-year kingship in England. It observes Henry's relations with notable female partners such as Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, as well as prominent people such as Sir Thomas More, Cardinal Wolsey, and Charles Brandon, Henry's closest mate and informal adviser.
Photo Credit : SHOWTIME
Another highly lauded performance by Cavill, the film action fantasy film employs Cavill in the role of Theseus. The ploy of the film follows Cavill's character, a mortal man, who gets chosen by the gods to battle King Hyperion, a violent ruler who is ripping Greece up in pursuit of a mythical arsenal known as the Epirus Bow.
Photo Credit : Universal Pictures
