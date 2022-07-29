Here are 6 messiest celeb divorces that will go down in Hollywood's history

7 / 7

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

After five years of marriage, the beloved couple parted ways as they filed for divorce in 2005. In 2004, while Brad Pitt was shooting for his new film Mr & Mrs Smith, rumours of his and Anjelina Jolie's affair started making rounds on the tabloids. Although Aniston and Pitt did come out with a joint statement after their split to convey that their split was not due to the rumours, fans of the couple were quick to jump on the gossip and made the situation messier than it already was.

Photo Credit : Getty Images