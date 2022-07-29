Here are 6 messiest celeb divorces that will go down in Hollywood's history

Hollywood has seen some pretty grotesque rumours over the years with tabloids inventing new rumours on the daily but there are times when they don't need to exhaust their think tanks too much. With the dramatic meetings and matches made in heaven comes the splits made in hell as celebs fight the dirty battle in court against their spouses while public scrutiny makes the situation even worse. Continue reading to find out about some of the messiest divorces in Hollywood's history.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Nobody can argue that no other Hollywood couple had to go through the kind of humiliation and invasion of privacy after their divorce suit turned into a USD 50 million lawsuit. Even after Johnny's clear victory, Heard did not give up on her case which was publically trashed after most on the internet sided with Johnny on seeing the evidence. With Heard appealing the jury's decision, the battle is still on.
Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her then-husband Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020. After a long legal battle, the ex-couple reached a settlement on their divorce on March 8, 2022, which required Clarkson to pay Blackstock USD 200,000 in monthly support.
Kim filed for divorce from the Donda rapper in February 2021 and although their legal battle did not come into the limelight, the aftermath of their divorce was nothing but messy. Kanye went on public rants dissing the KKW mogul and questioning her parenting skills while also dissing her new relationship with Pete Davidson.
Just after two years of being married, Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. During the divorce suit, Pitt faced child abuse accusations based on an incident that took place with their 15-year-old son Maddox while onboard a private jet. The allegations were later cleared and a long custody battle for their six kids ensued. The two were declared single in April 2019.
After nearly 13 years together, Stefani filed for divorce in 2015 after it was revealed that Rossdale had been cheating on her for years with their children's former nanny Mindy Mann. The two finalized their divorce in 2016 and share custody of their three sons. Since then, Stefani has found new love with Blake Shelton as the two got married in July 2021.
After five years of marriage, the beloved couple parted ways as they filed for divorce in 2005. In 2004, while Brad Pitt was shooting for his new film Mr & Mrs Smith, rumours of his and Anjelina Jolie's affair started making rounds on the tabloids. Although Aniston and Pitt did come out with a joint statement after their split to convey that their split was not due to the rumours, fans of the couple were quick to jump on the gossip and made the situation messier than it already was.