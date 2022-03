1 / 6

The Adam Project

The Adam Project is a science fiction adventure narrative about a fighter pilot from the future who goes back in time to join forces with his younger self and his father to alter the future and rescue the planet. The sci-fi adventure film offers a narrative about love, grief, and healing based on time travel, therefore uniting the worlds of the past and the future. If this has already piqued your interest enough to want to see the film, here's everything we know so far about The Adam Project, including the narrative, release date, cast, characters, and more.

Photo Credit : Twitter