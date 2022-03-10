Here's all you need to know about Turning Red

The upcoming highly anticipated Pixar-Disney joint project Turning Red is all the rage on the internet nowadays. The movie's unique and bizarre plot felt like a fresh gust of air to fans who have been looking for something other than princess narratives on female characters. The movie is about a 13-year-old girl Mei Lee who turns into a huge red panda if she gets excited. This disposition, to suddenly turn into a humongous puffball, makes Lee's life extremely difficult to live. Directed by Domee Shi, the movie promises to be a tale much different from other animated movie tropes. All the music in the movie is produced by the sibling duo Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. Scroll down further to jot down everything you need to know about the movie before watching it.
Photo Credit : Pixar YouTube
The movie follows the life of a teenage girl who is confused between the identity she aspires her mother to see her as which is a dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence that drives her away from this very image. While going through changes in her body, relationships and interests, Lee also has to hide the fact that her body transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited.
Turning Red is set to premiere on March 11, 2022.
The actors who lent their voices for the movie include Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee, Sandra Oh as Mei’s mother, Ming, Orion Lee as Mei’s father, and Wai Ching Ho as Grandma. Voicing the characters of Lee's best friends are Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya, Ava Morse as Miriam, and Hyein Park as Abby. Another addition to the star cast was the pop sensation Anne Marie who voices Lee's schoolmate, Lauren.
Domee Shi is the showrunner for this movie. Shi is famously known for winning an Academy Award for her short film Bao.
The director wanted this movie to be a one-of-a-kind experience for all the Pixar fans. She wanted to give the studio its first contemporary teen girl protagonist coming-of-age story.
The movie is set in early 2000s Canada.