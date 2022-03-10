Here's all you need to know about Turning Red

1 / 7

Turning Red

The upcoming highly anticipated Pixar-Disney joint project Turning Red is all the rage on the internet nowadays. The movie's unique and bizarre plot felt like a fresh gust of air to fans who have been looking for something other than princess narratives on female characters. The movie is about a 13-year-old girl Mei Lee who turns into a huge red panda if she gets excited. This disposition, to suddenly turn into a humongous puffball, makes Lee's life extremely difficult to live. Directed by Domee Shi, the movie promises to be a tale much different from other animated movie tropes. All the music in the movie is produced by the sibling duo Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. Scroll down further to jot down everything you need to know about the movie before watching it.

Photo Credit : Pixar YouTube