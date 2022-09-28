Hilary Duff's Disney Career

Hilary Duff is easily one of the most popular Disney stars who became a household name thanks to the famous show, Lizzie McGuire which aired from 2001 to 2004. Duff who began her acting career at an early quickly being labelled a teen idol. Following the success of her Disney show, Duff went on to pursue acting as an adult as well and has starred in several major projects since then. Hilary has starred in films such as d A Cinderella Story and has also been a part of popular shows like Younger and the recently released How I Met Your Father. As the actress turns 35, we take a look at some of her best throwback moments as a Disney star.