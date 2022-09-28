Hilary Duff is easily one of the most popular Disney stars who became a household name thanks to the famous show, Lizzie McGuire which aired from 2001 to 2004. Duff who began her acting career at an early quickly being labelled a teen idol. Following the success of her Disney show, Duff went on to pursue acting as an adult as well and has starred in several major projects since then. Hilary has starred in films such as d A Cinderella Story and has also been a part of popular shows like Younger and the recently released How I Met Your Father. As the actress turns 35, we take a look at some of her best throwback moments as a Disney star.
Hilary Duff's early red carpet appearances showcase her sharing a similar style as that of her popular Disney character. This photo of the actress is from the 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2004.
This photo of Hilary Duff and Lalaine from an event truly gives us Lizzie and Miranda vibes. The photo captures the sweet offscreen bond shared by the Lizzie McGuire co-stars.
For fans of Lizzie McGuire: The Movie, this photo will certainly make your hearts flutter given that it captures the cutest duo from the film Duff's Lizzie and Yani Gellman's Paolo. This sweet photo will definitely make you want to re-watch the Disney film.
This photo captures the adorable Lizzie McGuire gang consisting of the show's lead star Hilary Duff along with Lalaine who played Miranda, Adam Lamberg who played Gordo and Clayton Synder who portrayed Ethan.
Hilary Duff's earliest red carpet appearances capture the actress channelling the similar style that her famed Disney character was famous for. This hairstyle of Duff from the Spy Kids premiere became popular among her Disney fans at the time.
