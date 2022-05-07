5 Times Himanshi Khurana made a statement in snazzy gowns

Published on May 07, 2022 07:21 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
    Himanshi Khurana made a statement in snazzy gowns

    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The actress became popular in the show due to her fashionable looks and her romantic bond with Asim Riaz. She is a popular Punjabi singer and model, who has worked in numerous music videos after Bigg Boss. Himanshi enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she regularly shares posts in both Indian and western outfits. Here are few looks of the actress in stylish gowns.

    Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram

    Blue velvet gown

    In the picture, Himanshi Khurana is looking absolutely killer in a navy blue off-shoulder fitted gown. She paired the look with beige heels and a studded necklace.

    Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram

    Self work flared gown

    Himanshi looks charming in the off-shoulder green coloured gown with all over heavy golden embroidery work.

    Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram

    Barbie doll look

    The actress looks adorable in the blue floral print and net design gown. Her eye makeup is perfect and she paired it with pink lipstick.

    Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram

    Boat neck shimmery gown

    For the given look, the actress has sported a shimmery light blue gown, which has puffy shoulder detailing. She paired it with blue heels and pearl earrings.

    Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram

    Green stylish gown

    The actress is looking magnificent in the beautiful dark green gown. It has net detailing on the top which offers a shrug like a cover-up in net material.

    Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram