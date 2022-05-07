5 Times Himanshi Khurana made a statement in snazzy gowns

1 / 6

Himanshi Khurana made a statement in snazzy gowns

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The actress became popular in the show due to her fashionable looks and her romantic bond with Asim Riaz. She is a popular Punjabi singer and model, who has worked in numerous music videos after Bigg Boss. Himanshi enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she regularly shares posts in both Indian and western outfits. Here are few looks of the actress in stylish gowns.

Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram