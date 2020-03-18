/
Ahead of Kalla Sohna Nai release, check out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's ROMANTIC moments
Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are amongst the most talked about and loved couples from the show. They will be soon seen together in the song Kalla Sohna Nai. Ahead of the release, check out the couple's cutest pictures which display their impeccable chemistry.
1 / 8
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's ROMANTIC moments
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most adorable couples in town and there is no denying that. The couple first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 when the romance started blooming. They have faced quite a few ups and downs since then. However, they are still going strong and never fail to set some major couple goals. In an interview with a leading news portal, the actress confirmed their relationship. Talking about their marriage plans, she said, “It's too early. We want to get married but not as of now,” However, the two have always been the cutest on-screen and off-screen. Their fans also lovingly address them as #AsiManshi. Himanshi has also taken to her Instagram to share some pictures of the couple that will leave you in awe. The much-awaited song by Neha Kakkar titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' is all set to release tomorrow. As we look forward to it's release, here are some really adorable snaps of the couple which will make you root for their chemistry.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Lost in love
The two seem too lost in each other's eyes and this picture speaks volumes of their love.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
3 / 8
Too cute for words
The couple truly personifies cuteness.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
The couple that slays together, stays together
Facts to be noted.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Made for each other
Asim captioned this picture as, "Meri Rani.." We are not crying, you are.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
All the love
In an interview with a leading news portral, Asim mentioned that Himanshi is the first girl he introduced to his family. The Bigg Boss fame said, "She’s the first girl I have made my dad meet. I am 26. I am not lying. Nobody I’ve got to my dad like This is my girl"
Photo Credit : Colors TV
7 / 8
Never letting go of each other
Throwback to their adorable moments on the show.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
8 / 8
Always there for each other
We are in love with this endearing moment.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
