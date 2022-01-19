Asim Riaz arrives at the airport to pick up his ladylove Himanshi Khurana; PHOTOS

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most popular couples in the television industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and developed a liking for each other. Model and actor, Asim Riaz, expressed his feelings for her in the house. Himanshi also expressed a liking for him. The duo started dating after coming out of the house. They are often seen hanging together and have also collaborated for music videos, which were highly liked by their fans. The couple was recently spotted at the airport as Asim came to the airport to pick up his girlfriend Himanshi.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Himanshi Khurana is a true fashionista in the airport look. She has worn a black top along with black jeggings. She paired the look with a white checkered overcoat and black boots. The actress had kept her hair open and looked stunning in the look.
Asim Riaz had come to escort her with him. He was in a casual look as he sported a blue t-shirt and black joggers. Ha was accessorized with black sunglasses and sports shoes.
Here is a picture of the couple as they posed for the paps together.
Here is a picture of the couple holding hands as the couple left the airport together.