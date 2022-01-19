Asim Riaz arrives at the airport to pick up his ladylove Himanshi Khurana; PHOTOS

1 / 5

Himanshi asim

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most popular couples in the television industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and developed a liking for each other. Model and actor, Asim Riaz, expressed his feelings for her in the house. Himanshi also expressed a liking for him. The duo started dating after coming out of the house. They are often seen hanging together and have also collaborated for music videos, which were highly liked by their fans. The couple was recently spotted at the airport as Asim came to the airport to pick up his girlfriend Himanshi.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani