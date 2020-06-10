Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana new track Khyaal Rakhya Kar out; Take a look at times 'Asimanshi' created buzz

1 / 8

Times when Asim and Himanshi made headlines

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most adorable couples in town and there is no denying that. The couple first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 when the romance started blooming. They have faced quite a few ups and downs since then. However, they are still going strong and never fail to set some major couple of goals. In an interview with a leading news portal, the actress confirmed their relationship. Talking about their marriage plans, she said, “It's too early. We want to get married but not as of now,” However, the two have always been the cutest on-screen and off-screen. Their fans also lovingly address them as #AsiManshi. Himanshi has also taken to her Instagram to share some pictures of the couple that will leave you in awe. Their much-awaited track Khyaal Rakha Kar is out today and has been receiving a lot of love from the fans!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani