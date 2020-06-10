/
Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana new track Khyaal Rakhya Kar out; Take a look at times 'Asimanshi' created buzz
Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are amongst the most talked about and loved couples from the show. Their latest track Khyaal Rakha Kar has been released and is garnering a lot of love from the fans! Take a look at times the couple made headline
Times when Asim and Himanshi made headlines
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most adorable couples in town and there is no denying that. The couple first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 when the romance started blooming. They have faced quite a few ups and downs since then. However, they are still going strong and never fail to set some major couple of goals. In an interview with a leading news portal, the actress confirmed their relationship. Talking about their marriage plans, she said, “It's too early. We want to get married but not as of now,” However, the two have always been the cutest on-screen and off-screen. Their fans also lovingly address them as #AsiManshi. Himanshi has also taken to her Instagram to share some pictures of the couple that will leave you in awe. Their much-awaited track Khyaal Rakha Kar is out today and has been receiving a lot of love from the fans!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The chemistry building up in Bigg Boss
The couple's chemistry during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 made a huge buzz on the internet and became popular as, 'Asimanshi.'
Photo Credit : Colours TV
When Asim wrote Himanshi a poetry
Asim Riaz went all poetic for Himanshi Khurana. He wrote poetry in Punjabi for her that read: "Apa gala gala ch shuru kr bethe Prem kahani, tu akhe menu mei akha tenu kive sunama mei tenu meri beeti kahani.... hoye dard menu akha wicho tere barse pani... Jawani ch pardes ch mai ake chake fatte pardes ch Mei din kine gin gin katte. (We started our love story by talking. I saw you, you saw me... how do I tell you my old story... I feel the pain and tears roll down your eyes)"
Photo Credit : Instagram
The time Himanshi gave it back to the trolls
Everyone inside the house mocked Asim Riaz for trying to be like WWE wrestler John Cena. Himanshi gave it back to them when the wrestler shared Asim's photo on his Instagram account. "I remember a few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces," said Himanshi.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The time people called their relationship fake
There was a time when people widely called Asimanshi fake. To which, Asim replied and said, "I respect every one of you so I expect that you guys respect me also. My journey in the house was more challenging than one and a half hour is shown on TV. I connected with Himanshi because she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to go against the narrative together even though it was against the popular opinion."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kalla Sohna Nai
After BB 13, the duo bagged in their first project and featured in a music video, titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai.' The song dropped on March 19, 2020, leaving #AsiManshi fans going gaga.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Engagement rumours
Himanshi uploaded a picture of her hand with a ring on the ring finger on her social media. However, it was not just another ring but a sparkly diamond one. With that picture, fans started wondering whether Asim has proposed the actress!
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Break up rumours
Himanshi had been sharing a lot of cryptic posts lately, which left her and Asim's fans wondering if all is not well between the couple. However, with the launch of their latest track Khyaal Rakhya Kar, they shut down all such rumours and flaunted their beautiful chemistry!
Photo Credit : Colors TV
