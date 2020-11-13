Advertisement
Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary: When celebs declared their love on Bigg Boss

If you're an avid Bigg Boss fan, then you would know that there are many celebs who have confessed their love in the Bigg Boss house. Check out!
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Celebs who declared their love on Bigg Boss

    Bigg Boss is one of the most watched TV reality shows. Over the years, it has made headlines for all the wrong and right reasons. From contestants' getting into fights during tasks to falling in love and more, every season of Bigg Boss has been a treat to watch. The latest season 'Bigg Boss 14' is creating buzz everyday for many seasons. From Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli's fight to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's blooming friendship and more, it is creating a lot of buzz. In one of the recent Bigg Boss episodes, Rahul Vaidya, who is known as one of the strong contestants of this season, proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The singer went down on one knee and asked her, 'Will you marry me?". Rahul also added that he will wait for her answer. Since then, Rahul's love life has been a talk of the town. His romantic marriage proposal took the internet by storm. Fans of Rahul and Disha are beyond happy for the couple. Several celebrities including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, reacted to Rahul's sweet proposal. If you're an avid Bigg Boss fan, then you would know that there are many who have confessed their love in the Bigg Boss house. Speaking of that, let's take a look at it.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 2 / 7
    Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

    Who can forget Bigg Boss 13? Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were the most loved contestants of the show. When Himanshi came to meet Asim, he went down on one knee and proposed to her. The couple is now in a relationship.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 3 / 7
    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

    As we know, Hina Khan is dating Rocky Jaiswal. While Hina was a contestant in Bigg Boss, Rocky made an appearance on the show. He then proposed to her on national television. Addressing the same, Hina said the moment she saw him, she couldn't control herself. 'I could not hold and said I love you too,' revealed Hina.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 4 / 7
    Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

    Prince and Yuvika met in the Bigg Boss house. Friendship turned into love and now, the couple is happy married to each other. In one of the episodes, Prince proposed to Yuvika with a heart shaped paratha and won many hearts.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 5 / 7
    Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan

    Rashami and Arhaan made several headlines because of their relationship. Arhaan went down on one knee and proposed to Rashami. It surprised the contestants and audiences. The duo is no longer dating.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 6 / 7
    Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

    Monalisa and Vikrant tied the knot in the Bigg Boss house.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 7 / 7
    Sara Ali Khan and Ali Merchant

    Sara and Ali also got hitched in the Bigg Boss house, but soon the couple parted ways.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

