/
/
/
Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary: When celebs declared their love on Bigg Boss
Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary: When celebs declared their love on Bigg Boss
If you're an avid Bigg Boss fan, then you would know that there are many celebs who have confessed their love in the Bigg Boss house. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2954 reads
Mumbai
Published: November 13, 2020 12:45 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7