Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's BEAUTY looks will leave you amazed; See Photos

Himanshi Khurana has become one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry due to Bigg Boss 13. She is widely loved for her mesmerising beauty. Check out her best makeup looks.
5140 reads Mumbai Updated: March 15, 2020 12:00 pm
    Himanshi Khurana's BEAUTY looks

    Himanshi Khurana's BEAUTY looks

    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 5.4 million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. The actress is also reportedly in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. Check out her best makeup looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Slaying effortlessly

    Himanshi is a big diva and we love her style game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie goals

    The Bigg Boss 3 fame sets major beauty goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The apt look for Saturday night

    This could prove to be the apt makeup look for a Saturday night.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Raising the temperatures

    Himanshi soars the temperature and this picture is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Dressing up

    She is the prettiest of them all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Captivating beauty

    The diva truly looks mesmerising in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Staring into your soul

    The actress' snap will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

