Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam star Himanshi Khurana's gorgeous saree looks that you would want to steal

A look at Himanshi Khurana's ravishing saree looks

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been creating buzz due to her personal, as well as, professional life. Talking about professional, Himanshi and Asim Riaz starrer much-awaited music video "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" is finally out. Yet again, the duo's chemistry steals the attention. The song is sung by Arijit Singh. Himanshi and Asim who are also dating each other earlier collaborated for two music videos Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The duo who is also lovingly known as AsiManshi made fans fall in love with them. Talking about Himanshi, in particular, she is one beautiful celebrity. Himanshi enjoys a great fan base. She is very active on social media. Being a social media user, she keeps sharing her stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. When it comes to fashion, Himanshi knows how to dress and impress. She has a great sense of style. Be it slaying in a traditional suit or looking drop dead gorgeous in a gown or nailing a casual avatar and more, Himanshi knows how to make heads turn and give style goals at the same time. When it comes to slaying in a saree, she is one such celebrity who experiments and manages to look ravishing in saree all the time. If you have been looking for inspiration, bookmark Himanshi Khurana's best saree looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram