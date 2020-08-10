Advertisement
Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam star Himanshi Khurana's gorgeous saree looks that you would want to steal

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most stylish celebrities. She manages to look ravishing in saree all the time. If you have been looking for inspiration, bookmark these saree looks of the actress.
48255 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been creating buzz due to her personal, as well as, professional life. Talking about professional, Himanshi and Asim Riaz starrer much-awaited music video "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" is finally out. Yet again, the duo's chemistry steals the attention. The song is sung by Arijit Singh. Himanshi and Asim who are also dating each other earlier collaborated for two music videos Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The duo who is also lovingly known as AsiManshi made fans fall in love with them. Talking about Himanshi, in particular, she is one beautiful celebrity. Himanshi enjoys a great fan base. She is very active on social media. Being a social media user, she keeps sharing her stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. When it comes to fashion, Himanshi knows how to dress and impress. She has a great sense of style. Be it slaying in a traditional suit or looking drop dead gorgeous in a gown or nailing a casual avatar and more, Himanshi knows how to make heads turn and give style goals at the same time. When it comes to slaying in a saree, she is one such celebrity who experiments and manages to look ravishing in saree all the time. If you have been looking for inspiration, bookmark Himanshi Khurana's best saree looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    The actress looks ravishing in a floral saree. We love how she kept her look simple! What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    This is one of the best looks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    She knows how to look simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    She is one celebrity who loves to experiment. We are so in love with this desi look of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Dressed in a plain black saree, Himanshi looks beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Her hair and makeup is also on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    We are absolutely in love with her desi look! What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

