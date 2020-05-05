Himanshi Khurana looks resplendent in her desi avatar in a lehenga; See Photos

Advertisement
Himanshi Khurana is a true blue fashionista and makes sure to keep her style game on point. She is a fan of ethnic looks and dons some of the best lehengas ever. Check it out!
    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 6 million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. The actress is also reportedly in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The two have often made a buzz for their cute antics and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Himanshi Khurana is also a true blue fashionista and her social media feed approves of it. From her stylish looks in gowns, ethnic wear, tee and denim to an embellished lehenga, she pulls off all kinds of outfits effortlessly. The actress' stunning lehenga looks are worth checking out. Have a look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Himanshi looks stunning in this outfit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant looks like a vision in this white lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    That is indeed a picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress captioned this pic as, "My fvrt lehnga."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Himanshi looks gorgeous in this yellow ensemble!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    That's indeed one of the best lehengas from her collection!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Himanshi Khurana looks ethereal in this pic and outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    This piece is from the actress' favourite designer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A black floral lehenga can never go wrong when styled to perfection just like her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The perfect outfit for the upcoming wedding season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Himanshi is indeed styled to perfection in this ensemble.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

