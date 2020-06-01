/
Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill to Rashami Desai: Reminiscing Ex Bigg Boss stars' THROWBACK days; See PHOTOS
Bigg Boss 13 contestants took the internet by storm during their stint on the show. They are also widely loved and popular amidst the audiences. On that note, here's taking you down a memory lane with the throwback snaps of Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestants.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: June 1, 2020 06:49 pm
Check out Ex Bigg Boss contestants' THROWBACK PICS
Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most controversial and talked about seasons of the franchise. From things getting ugly between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's chemistry, this season has been very exciting. The house was also graced by the presence of celebrity guests like Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and ex-contestant Hina Khan. Asim Riaz has been one of the most popular and loved contestants throughout the show. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were amongst the most competitive and also the most promising contestants among the other members of the house. The two shared a bittersweet bond on the show as they kept getting into fights but also ended up rekindling their friendship. The two took a stand for each other when needed although they were provoked at many instances when it turned ugly. While Sidharth Shukla bagged the winner trophy on the show, Asim Riaz won over the audiences. Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Himanshi to Paras Chhabra and Mahira were paired up on the show and made headlines for their chemistry. Post the show, the stars have been internet sensations and enjoy a huge fan following. On that note, here's reminiscing their days before the reality show stint that is the blast from the past one needed today!
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz enjoys a fan following of over 4.8 Million on Instagram and has a lot of fan pages dedicated to her.
Rashami Desai
Rashami looks extremely beautiful here and there is no denying that.
Sidharth Shukla
He is the heartthrob of every #SidHeart and this throwback pic from his modelling days proves he has always been one charming guy!
Mahira Sharma
Throwback to the time Mahira made a cameo on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Himanshi Khurana
Isn't she beyond gorgeous?
Asim Riaz
Asim Riaz’s throwback pic with Natasa Stankovic’s ex Aly Goni went viral on the internet as she netizens could not get enough of his cuteness.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
The actress took a memory down the lane as she shared this snap on her social media and captioned it as, "Memories."
