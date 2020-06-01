Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill to Rashami Desai: Reminiscing Ex Bigg Boss stars' THROWBACK days; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Check out Ex Bigg Boss contestants' THROWBACK PICS

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most controversial and talked about seasons of the franchise. From things getting ugly between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's chemistry, this season has been very exciting. The house was also graced by the presence of celebrity guests like Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and ex-contestant Hina Khan. Asim Riaz has been one of the most popular and loved contestants throughout the show. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were amongst the most competitive and also the most promising contestants among the other members of the house. The two shared a bittersweet bond on the show as they kept getting into fights but also ended up rekindling their friendship. The two took a stand for each other when needed although they were provoked at many instances when it turned ugly. While Sidharth Shukla bagged the winner trophy on the show, Asim Riaz won over the audiences. Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Himanshi to Paras Chhabra and Mahira were paired up on the show and made headlines for their chemistry. Post the show, the stars have been internet sensations and enjoy a huge fan following. On that note, here's reminiscing their days before the reality show stint that is the blast from the past one needed today!

Photo Credit : Instagram