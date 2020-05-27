Advertisement
Photos
Himanshi Khurana
Himanshi Khurana shows how to beat the heat with style; Take a look at her chic summer outfits

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most stylish stars in the TV industry. She is widely popular amid audiences for her fashion choices. Take a look at the ex-Bigg Boss contestant's selection of summer outfits.
  • 1 / 9
    Here's the diva's most amazing collection of summer outfits

    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 6 million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. The actress is also reportedly in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The two have often made a buzz for their cute antics and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Himanshi Khurana is also a true blue fashionista and her social media feed approves of it. From her stylish looks in gowns, ethnic wear, tee and denim to an embellished lehenga, she pulls off all kinds of outfits effortlessly. The star also loves to sport floral outfits and owns a splendid collection which is worth checking out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Striped funky dress

    Himanshi looks pretty as ever in this striped summer dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Bright colours are always a winner

    A bright wonderful floral outfit to look your stylish outfit this summer!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Himanshi looks stunning in that solid red outfit

    A solid red outfit is a right choice for a lunch date and Himanshi pulls it off like no one else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Adding that pop of colours

    This one is for every ethnic wear lover out there! Bigg Boss 13 fame looks beautiful as ever she dons a bright yellow and pink ethnic outfit that set fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    That heartwarming smile makes millions of hearts swoon

    Himanshi looks like a ray of sunshine in this pretty colourful outfit as she flashes that heartwarming smile!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Putting the best foot forward in pastel shades

    Need to attend a family function amid summer? Take cues from the actress who looks wonderful as she dons an Anarkali is pastel hues to look her stylish best!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    The most classy and basic summer trend with a twist

    A simple white off-shoulder tee and pair of denim are the go-to rescues for every casual outing!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Love colours?

    One can opt for a solid shade tee and pair of pants with a pair of bright sneakers to look the best in this scorching heat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

