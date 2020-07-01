Himanshi Khurana shows how to look gorgeous in mirror selfies; Check out her best clicks

1 / 10

Himanshi Khurana is the OG queen of mirror selfies

Himanshi Khurana and Yuvraj Hans recently teamed up for Afsana Khan's latest track titled Bazaar. The music video finally came out. The new song is all about heartbreak. And the music video will surely leave you teary-eyed. Apart from the song, fans can't stop talking about Himanshi Khurana's beautiful performance in the music video. Earlier, Himanshi won hearts with her performances in Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Nai. She starred opposite her beau Asim Riaz in the music videos. Fans fell in love with the couple's chemistry. For the unversed, Himanshi and Asim are currently in a relationship. The duo met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Post Bigg Boss 13 exit, both Himanshi and Asim have been winning hearts with their social media PDA. Asim and Himanshi are very active on social media. Speaking about Himanshi, in particular, she keeps updating fans about her whereabouts. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans entertained to the fullest. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is extremely fond of mirror selfies. On that note, we have compiled some of her mirror selfies that'll make your heart skip a beat for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram