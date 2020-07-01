Advertisement
Himanshi Khurana shows how to look gorgeous in mirror selfies; Check out her best clicks

Himanshi Khurana shows how to look gorgeous in mirror selfies; Check out her best clicks

Himanshi Khurana is very active on social media. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is extremely fond of mirror selfies. On that note, check out her best photos.
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2020 06:06 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Himanshi Khurana is the OG queen of mirror selfies

    Himanshi Khurana is the OG queen of mirror selfies

    Himanshi Khurana and Yuvraj Hans recently teamed up for Afsana Khan's latest track titled Bazaar. The music video finally came out. The new song is all about heartbreak. And the music video will surely leave you teary-eyed. Apart from the song, fans can't stop talking about Himanshi Khurana's beautiful performance in the music video. Earlier, Himanshi won hearts with her performances in Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Nai. She starred opposite her beau Asim Riaz in the music videos. Fans fell in love with the couple's chemistry. For the unversed, Himanshi and Asim are currently in a relationship. The duo met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Post Bigg Boss 13 exit, both Himanshi and Asim have been winning hearts with their social media PDA. Asim and Himanshi are very active on social media. Speaking about Himanshi, in particular, she keeps updating fans about her whereabouts. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans entertained to the fullest. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is extremely fond of mirror selfies. On that note, we have compiled some of her mirror selfies that'll make your heart skip a beat for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Beautiful

    Beautiful

    The singer-model looks pretty in this mirror selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    This pic will leave you convinced that she's a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Fashion goals

    Fashion goals

    Himanshi is one stylish singer who knows what to wear when and slay effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    If looks could kill

    If looks could kill

    She has such pretty eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Pretty sans makeup

    Pretty sans makeup

    She knows how to nail the no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off

    Can't take our eyes off

    You won't be able to take your eyes off this beautiful pic of Himanshi!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    All black

    All black

    She nailed the all-black look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Perfect click

    Perfect click

    What do you think about this pic? Also, her hair steals the attention in this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Lovely

    Lovely

    There's no doubt she is photogenic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

