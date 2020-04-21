X
Home
/
Photos
/
Himanshi Khurana
/
Himanshi Khurana is a tattoo maniac and THESE photos of the diva flaunting her ink are worth checking out

Himanshi Khurana is a tattoo maniac and THESE photos of the diva flaunting her ink are worth checking out

Himanshi Khurana has been taking the internet by a storm with her cute antics and flawless beauty ever since her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Today, we have for you the actress' amazing collection of tattoos and their meanings which are worth checking out!
3186 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Himanshi Khurana flaunts her tattoo's in these photos

    Himanshi Khurana flaunts her tattoo's in these photos

    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of almost 6 Million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. From her stylish looks in gowns, ethnic wear, tee and denim to an embellished lehenga, she pulls off all kinds of outfits effortlessly. Before rising to fame with Bigg Boss, she also acted in several Punjabi films including Jeet Jangey Jahaan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life and 2 Bol. She also did a special appearance for a song in the 2018 film Afsar. She has been in news lately for her impeccable chemistry with Asim Riaz and the couple has been the talk of the town for their cute antics. Himanshi has also been a bigtime tattoo manic and dons four tattoos on her body. She unapologetically flaunts them all with sheer grace as they are truly meaningful. From displaying her love for her parents to her inspiration to her belief in resilience, her ink sums up her personality to a length. Check out her stunning photos where she is seen flaunting her tattoos in the most stylish ways ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Inked the name of her inspiration

    Inked the name of her inspiration

    Himanshi inked famous Punjabi singer-actor Babbu Maan's name beneath her neck. She considers him as her inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    That glow!

    That glow!

    This sun-kissed snap gives us a clearer glimpse of her neck tattoo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    In love with this snap

    In love with this snap

    This is indeed a picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Expressing her love for her mom

    Expressing her love for her mom

    The 2nd tattoo on Himanshi's arm says 'Luv Mom'. Himanshi considers her mother Suneet Kaur as a strong motivation in her life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Resilience

    Resilience

    Himanshi's tattoo on her feet says 'Resilience'. It means the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Her love for her parents

    Her love for her parents

    Himanshi has inked 'Made by mom n dad' on her back. That shows her true feelings for her parents.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Flaunting her arm tattoo

    Flaunting her arm tattoo

    The Bigg Boss fame's 'Luv Mom' tattoo is truly heart touching.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

6 Photos of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston that prove their friendship is one of a kind
6 Photos of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston that prove their friendship is one of a kind
7 Photos of Disha Patani that will give major eye makeup inspiration; Check out
7 Photos of Disha Patani that will give major eye makeup inspiration; Check out
Sidharth Shukla, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: 7 actors who donned the Chef\'s hat amid quarantine
Sidharth Shukla, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: 7 actors who donned the Chef's hat amid quarantine
Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the \'Professor\'
Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the 'Professor'
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan\'s THESE unseen pictures raise the bar of romance
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's THESE unseen pictures raise the bar of romance
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan\'s THROWBACK photos are hard to miss; Check out
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's THROWBACK photos are hard to miss; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement