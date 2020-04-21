Himanshi Khurana is a tattoo maniac and THESE photos of the diva flaunting her ink are worth checking out

1 / 8

Himanshi Khurana flaunts her tattoo's in these photos

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of almost 6 Million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. From her stylish looks in gowns, ethnic wear, tee and denim to an embellished lehenga, she pulls off all kinds of outfits effortlessly. Before rising to fame with Bigg Boss, she also acted in several Punjabi films including Jeet Jangey Jahaan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life and 2 Bol. She also did a special appearance for a song in the 2018 film Afsar. She has been in news lately for her impeccable chemistry with Asim Riaz and the couple has been the talk of the town for their cute antics. Himanshi has also been a bigtime tattoo manic and dons four tattoos on her body. She unapologetically flaunts them all with sheer grace as they are truly meaningful. From displaying her love for her parents to her inspiration to her belief in resilience, her ink sums up her personality to a length. Check out her stunning photos where she is seen flaunting her tattoos in the most stylish ways ever.

Photo Credit : Instagram