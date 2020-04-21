/
/
/
Himanshi Khurana is a tattoo maniac and THESE photos of the diva flaunting her ink are worth checking out
Himanshi Khurana is a tattoo maniac and THESE photos of the diva flaunting her ink are worth checking out
Himanshi Khurana has been taking the internet by a storm with her cute antics and flawless beauty ever since her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Today, we have for you the actress' amazing collection of tattoos and their meanings which are worth checking out!
Written By
Ekta Varma
3186 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 21, 2020 06:18 pm
1 / 8
Himanshi Khurana flaunts her tattoo's in these photos
Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of almost 6 Million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. From her stylish looks in gowns, ethnic wear, tee and denim to an embellished lehenga, she pulls off all kinds of outfits effortlessly. Before rising to fame with Bigg Boss, she also acted in several Punjabi films including Jeet Jangey Jahaan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life and 2 Bol. She also did a special appearance for a song in the 2018 film Afsar. She has been in news lately for her impeccable chemistry with Asim Riaz and the couple has been the talk of the town for their cute antics. Himanshi has also been a bigtime tattoo manic and dons four tattoos on her body. She unapologetically flaunts them all with sheer grace as they are truly meaningful. From displaying her love for her parents to her inspiration to her belief in resilience, her ink sums up her personality to a length. Check out her stunning photos where she is seen flaunting her tattoos in the most stylish ways ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Inked the name of her inspiration
Himanshi inked famous Punjabi singer-actor Babbu Maan's name beneath her neck. She considers him as her inspiration.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
That glow!
This sun-kissed snap gives us a clearer glimpse of her neck tattoo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
In love with this snap
This is indeed a picture-perfect!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Expressing her love for her mom
The 2nd tattoo on Himanshi's arm says 'Luv Mom'. Himanshi considers her mother Suneet Kaur as a strong motivation in her life.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Resilience
Himanshi's tattoo on her feet says 'Resilience'. It means the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Her love for her parents
Himanshi has inked 'Made by mom n dad' on her back. That shows her true feelings for her parents.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Flaunting her arm tattoo
The Bigg Boss fame's 'Luv Mom' tattoo is truly heart touching.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment