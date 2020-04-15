Himanshi Khurana's 7 THROWBACK photos before her rise to fame prove she has always been a stunner

1 / 8

Himanshi Khurana's throwback snaps

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of almost 6 Million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. The actress is also reportedly in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The two have often made buzz for their cute antics and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Himanshi Khurana is also a true blue fashionista and her social media feed approves of it. From her stylish looks in gowns, ethnic wear, tee and denims to an embellished lehenga, she pulls off all kinds of outfits effortlessly. Before rising to fame with Bigg Boss, she also acted in several Punjabi films including Jeet Jangey Jahaan[, Sadda Haq, Leather Life and 2 Bol. She also did a special appearance for a song in the 2018 film Afsar. The diva has been a stunner always and check out her throwback photos which approve of it.

Photo Credit : Instagram