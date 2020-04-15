Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Himanshi Khurana
/
Himanshi Khurana's 7 THROWBACK photos before her rise to fame prove she has always been a stunner

Himanshi Khurana's 7 THROWBACK photos before her rise to fame prove she has always been a stunner

The Bigg Boss 13 fame started off her career with music videos and as an actor in the Punjabi film industry before her major reality show stint. Here are her throwback photos which are worth checking out.
7023 reads Mumbai Updated: April 15, 2020 07:07 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Himanshi Khurana's throwback snaps

    Himanshi Khurana's throwback snaps

    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of almost 6 Million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. The actress is also reportedly in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The two have often made buzz for their cute antics and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Himanshi Khurana is also a true blue fashionista and her social media feed approves of it. From her stylish looks in gowns, ethnic wear, tee and denims to an embellished lehenga, she pulls off all kinds of outfits effortlessly. Before rising to fame with Bigg Boss, she also acted in several Punjabi films including Jeet Jangey Jahaan[, Sadda Haq, Leather Life and 2 Bol. She also did a special appearance for a song in the 2018 film Afsar. The diva has been a stunner always and check out her throwback photos which approve of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Himanshi looks breathtaking in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Ethnic love

    Ethnic love

    She looks lovely in this look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Zero makeup look

    Minimal makeup look

    We love her minimal makeup look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Desi girl

    Desi girl

    She is the perfect desi girl!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Raising the temperature

    Raising the temperature

    You will surely not be able to take your eyes off this ravishing snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Beauty in black

    Beauty in black

    Black never looked this good.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Shoot life

    Shoot life

    Himanshi clicks a mirror selfie in between shoot back in 2016.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: 8 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to rock a pantsuit like a boss
PHOTOS: 8 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to rock a pantsuit like a boss
Sai Pallavi and Pooja Kannan\'s 6 photos prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world
Sai Pallavi and Pooja Kannan's 6 photos prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world
PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor looks every inch of a diva in WHITE outfits and here\'s proof
PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor looks every inch of a diva in WHITE outfits and here's proof
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s these throwback CANDID moments from Cannes Film Festival show she is a natural diva
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's these throwback CANDID moments from Cannes Film Festival show she is a natural diva
7 Times Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple
7 Times Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple
Money Heist: Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó\'s interesting facts will leave you surprised
Money Heist: Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's interesting facts will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement