Himanshi Khurana's 8 gorgeous desi looks will give you the style inspiration for this wedding season

Himanshi Khurana is one popular celebrity right now. Today, we bring you her 8 stunning desi looks that will give you the style inspiration you were looking for. Check out!
4634 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Himanshi Khurana's 8 stunning desi looks

    Himanshi Khurana is one popular celebrity right now. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been creating buzz lately due to her relationship with Asim Riaz. Post Bigg Boss, the lovebirds appeared together in a music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Hai' and won everyone's hearts with their chemistry in the same. The song is crooned by singer Neha Kakkar and it received a positive response. Himanshi who enjoys a huge fan following on social media has been keeping her fans updated by sharing stunning photos and videos of herself. Recently, she took to her social media and announced her upcoming song and her fans are very excited about it. She wrote, "I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me EK or gana add krva deti hu.... distance song soon." Going by the tweet, her new song is apparently titled 'Distance'and looks like, it is a song for her haters. Himanshi's fans can't keep calm! As we wait for her to drop the song, here are 8 stunning desi looks of the Punjabi singer that will give you the style inspiration you were looking for. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    The singer is looking beyond beautiful in her yellow desi outfit. What do you think?

    

  • 3 / 8
    Pretty as always

    No doubt, Himanshi looks stunning in a blue outfit but it's her pretty smile that stole the attention.

    

  • 4 / 8
    Ravishing

    Looking for some outfit inspiration for the upcoming wedding season? This is it!

    

  • 5 / 8
    Pretty in white

    The singer knows how to pull off a white outfit. She looks stunning in white embroidered kurti and matching skirt.

    

  • 6 / 8
    Lady in black

    The singer's love for black knows no bounds. She absolutely slayed it and how!

    

  • 7 / 8
    That pose though!

    She not only nailed the stylish look but also the pose. She donned a beautiful dark green sharara and aced the look with ease.

    

  • 8 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Himanshi recently shared this snap in which she can be wearing a peach anarkali paired with baby pink dupatta and well, she looks beautiful beyond words.

    

