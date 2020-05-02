Himanshi Khurana's 8 stunning photos that prove she can pull off any look; Check out

1 / 9

Himanshi Khurana can pull off any look

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been creating a lot of buzz lately. Himanshi is very active on social media and her Instagram posts are an absolute treat to all her fans. The singer keeps her million fans entertained in the best possible way. Lately, Himanshi has been sharing her dance videos leaving her fans and followers in awe of her. Recently, Himanshi shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing a diamond ring and it now made everyone wonder if Asim Riaz has popped the question to his ladylove. For the uninitiated, Asim and Himanshi's love story began in the Bigg Boss house. And also, they keep updating their fans every now and then on social media. For the unversed, the lovebirds appeared together in a music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Hai' and impressed everyone with their chemistry. Going by their social media posts, Himanshi and Asim are high on PDA. Speaking of Himanshi, as mentioned, she is very active on social media. Time and again, Himanshi keeps sharing her mesmerising photos. If you've checked out her Instagram, then you'd agree that Himanshi is one fashionable lady. She has got an amazing style sense. The Punjabi singer can pull off any look. On that note, here are some of her best stylish moments. Check out!

