Himanshi Khurana's marvellous smile in these photos will brighten up your day

Check out Himanshi Khurana's beautiful smile in these pics

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 6 million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. The actress is also in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The two have often made a buzz for their cute antics and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Himanshi Khurana wears less makeup. It is her skin which naturally flashes and makes her very beautiful. The kind of diet plan she follows and she looks natural with her regular workout session. She mainly exposes her eyes and gives priority to being simple. Check out her photos that flaunt her beautiful smile.

Photo Credit : Instagram