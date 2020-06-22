Advertisement
Himanshi Khurana's marvellous smile in these photos will brighten up your day

Himanshi Khurana enjoys a huge fan following for her beauty and flawless sense of style. Check out these photos where her gorgeous smile will drive away your Monday blues.
    Check out Himanshi Khurana's beautiful smile in these pics

    Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame in the TV industry with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since. She has also been a part of several music videos such as I Like it, Gabru Nu Tarsengi and Bloodline. The diva is very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 6 million on Instagram. Himanshi keeps posting most gorgeous looks which are indeed a treat to sore eyes. The actress is also in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The two have often made a buzz for their cute antics and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Himanshi Khurana wears less makeup. It is her skin which naturally flashes and makes her very beautiful. The kind of diet plan she follows and she looks natural with her regular workout session. She mainly exposes her eyes and gives priority to being simple. Check out her photos that flaunt her beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    One hell of a stunner

    Himanshi looks stunning as ever in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The perfect candid click

    We cannot take our eyes off the beauty as she enjoys her heart out in this candid click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    How gorgeous!

    Bigg Boss 13 fame looks gorgeous in this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Himanshi defines the mood

    The actress was always ready for the Corona masks ritual and this throwback pic is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    What a poser!

    This pic is a true delight for every Himanshi fan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Slaying effortlessly

    "A big smile on your face gives your haters another reason to hate and when haters hate.. we celebrate." captioned Himanshi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress knows to pull off ethnic with ease

    Himanshi is way too beautiful and this snap will win your hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Punjabi kudi

    Isn't she the perfect example of a desi kudi?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stylish as ever

    She is beyond mesmerising in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Slaying sans makeup

    This zero makeup look is the perfect #InstaWorthy click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

