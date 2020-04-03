Himanshi Khurana's sunkissed no makeup photos will leave you mesmerised; Check out

1 / 8

Himanshi Khurana's sunkissed no makeup pics

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been creating a lot of buzz lately. As we all know, Himanshi is currently dating BB 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The couple's love story began in the Bigg Boss show a few months back and since then, they are inseparable. The couple keeps treating their fans with some adorable photos on Instagram. Last week, Himanshi shared a photo where we can see her on a video call with Asim. Asimanshi, as their fans lovingly call them are giving their fans major relationship goals. The lovebirds also recently appeared in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. Asim and Himasnhi stole everyone's hearts with their sizzling chemistry in the same. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Asim and Himanshi both enjoy a huge fan following. Speaking about Himanshi, she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. From sharing stunning selfies to no makeup photos and more, Himanshi's social media posts are a treat to her fans. Today, we bring to you some of her mesmerising sunkissed no makeup snaps. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram