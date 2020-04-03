#MyCoronaStory
Himanshi Khurana's sunkissed no makeup photos will leave you mesmerised; Check out

From sharing stunning selfies to no makeup photos and more, Himanshi Khurana's social media posts are a treat to her fans. Today, we bring to you some of her mesmerising sunkissed no makeup snaps. Check out!
4778 reads Mumbai Updated: April 3, 2020 12:03 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Himanshi Khurana's sunkissed no makeup pics

    Himanshi Khurana's sunkissed no makeup pics

    Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been creating a lot of buzz lately. As we all know, Himanshi is currently dating BB 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The couple's love story began in the Bigg Boss show a few months back and since then, they are inseparable. The couple keeps treating their fans with some adorable photos on Instagram. Last week, Himanshi shared a photo where we can see her on a video call with Asim. Asimanshi, as their fans lovingly call them are giving their fans major relationship goals. The lovebirds also recently appeared in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. Asim and Himasnhi stole everyone's hearts with their sizzling chemistry in the same. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Asim and Himanshi both enjoy a huge fan following. Speaking about Himanshi, she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. From sharing stunning selfies to no makeup photos and more, Himanshi's social media posts are a treat to her fans. Today, we bring to you some of her mesmerising sunkissed no makeup snaps. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Pretty sans makeup

    Pretty sans makeup

    The diva is quite comfortable when it comes to sharing her photos sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Pout on point

    Pout on point

    Himanshi's pout game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    This photo will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Good hair day

    Good hair day

    We can't take our eyes off this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Killer eyes

    Killer eyes

    The diva is blessed with beautiful eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    Himanshi looks breathtaking in this no makeup snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Her pretty smile!

    Her pretty smile!

    Himanshi's smile will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

