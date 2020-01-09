Home
/
Photos
/
Himanshi Khurana
/
PHOTOS: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana looks gorgeous sans makeup

PHOTOS: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana looks gorgeous sans makeup

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been creating buzz for a long time. She has now gained a major fan following for herself. Check out some of her beautiful pictures sans makeup.
2389 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Himashi Khurana no makeup pics

    Himashi Khurana no makeup pics

    Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been creating buzz for a long time. Her bond with fellow contestant Asim Riaz was talk of the town for various reasons. For the uninitiated, Asim Riaz fell in love with her and also confessed his feelings for Khurana on the show. However, from the beginning, Himanshi was clear that she has a connection outside the house and doesn't want to get involved and create a mess inside. Himanshi is no longer a part of the show now. However, she has now gained a major fan following for herself. Himanshi keeps sharing her beautiful and stunning pictures on Instagram making us fall in love with her beauty. The stunning diva is often praised for flaunting her natural skin on Instagram. She encourages others to go makeup free as well. Check out some of her beautiful pictures sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    Himanshi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this no makeup snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Keeping it real

    Keeping it real

    The diva likes to keep it real.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Pout on point

    Pout on point

    The Punjabi kudi's pout game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    The diva is blessed with the most beautiful eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Focus

    Focus

    Himanshi looks certainly gorgeous with her hair tied in a bun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Her mesmerising eyes

    Her mesmerising eyes

    Fans also love her dazzling eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    That smile!

    That smile!

    Her beautiful smile can melt millions of hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Check out THESE rare throwback photos of the Toofan star
Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Check out THESE rare throwback photos of the Toofan star
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves spending time with her family and THESE pictures are a proof
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves spending time with her family and THESE pictures are a proof
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan\'s father daughter moments are worth checking out
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's father daughter moments are worth checking out
Katrina Kaif clocks in 15 years in Bollywood; Here\'s how she became a top star
Katrina Kaif clocks in 15 years in Bollywood; Here's how she became a top star
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and her best no makeup vacay looks are all things heart; Check it out
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and her best no makeup vacay looks are all things heart; Check it out
Salman Khan: 5 Expensive gifts given by Bhaijaan to his loved ones; Check it out
Salman Khan: 5 Expensive gifts given by Bhaijaan to his loved ones; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement