PHOTOS: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana looks gorgeous sans makeup

Himashi Khurana no makeup pics

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been creating buzz for a long time. Her bond with fellow contestant Asim Riaz was talk of the town for various reasons. For the uninitiated, Asim Riaz fell in love with her and also confessed his feelings for Khurana on the show. However, from the beginning, Himanshi was clear that she has a connection outside the house and doesn't want to get involved and create a mess inside. Himanshi is no longer a part of the show now. However, she has now gained a major fan following for herself. Himanshi keeps sharing her beautiful and stunning pictures on Instagram making us fall in love with her beauty. The stunning diva is often praised for flaunting her natural skin on Instagram. She encourages others to go makeup free as well. Check out some of her beautiful pictures sans makeup.

Photo Credit : Instagram