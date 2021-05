1 / 6

Celebrities giving major Eid outfit inspiration in shararas

Bollywood movies are one of the major sources of entertainment for fans all over the world. Even though in the earlier times, the story of the movie would mainly revolve around the “heroes”, nowadays, they have started becoming more and more diverse and opinionated. As the female actors have started to play bigger and better characters on-screen, they have a huge fanbase. Today, a lot of people love these female actors for their personalities and like to follow everything they do. Fans idolise Bollywood actors and are often inspired by the way these celebrities walk, talk and dress, both on-screen and in real life. These actors are also often spotted making style statements. From appearing at promotional events to attending parties to celebrating festivals, these celebrities know what to wear and how to carry those outfits with grace and elegance. Now, as the auspicious occasion of Eid is here, many people are spotted taking fashion cues from these popular actors. Here are pictures of celebrities giving major outfit inspirations in beautiful shararas for the occasion of Eid. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram and YouTube