Hina Khan to Imam Siddique: Bigg Boss participants who made controversial statements from inside the series

Bigg Boss has often witnessed its participants saying controversial things in the heat of the moment that didn’t go down well with the audience. Read ahead to take a look.
    Former Bigg Boss participants who made controversial statements inside the house

    Indian reality television series, Bigg Boss has a huge fan base in the country. It is amongst the most-watched reality series in India and has very high ratings every time it airs with a new season. Colors TV’s Bigg Boss has completed 14 successful seasons and fans are now awaiting for its upcoming season Bigg Boss 15 that is reported to air from October 2021. Even though the game show makes the participants a household name in India, it is not a piece of cake to survive under the surveillance of cameras that allow the entire world to follow your ever move. There have been instances when the even the strongest and most likeable participant inside the house said things in anger, which made them receive a lot of backlash from the audience in the real-world. Here are popular and strong contestants who said inappropriate things inside the Bigg Boss house that didn’t go down well with the audience. Take a look to know more.

    Baba Swami Om

    Late Baba Swami Om is a participant of Bigg Boss 10, who entered the house as a “commoner”, when the first time the concept of “celebrities vs commoners” was introduced. While performing a task, he told his co-participant, Bani J that if she doesn’t leave the task “right now” then her “mother would die”. This statement didn’t go well with the audience as they demanded for the host, Salman Khan to school him.

    Hina Khan

    Bigg Boss 11 participant, Hina Khan, got into a candid conversation with her co-contestants inside the house and mentioned that she would never want to become a South Indian actor, while body-shaming them. She didn’t only receive hatred from the audience but was also criticised by all the South Indian actors.

    Armaan Kohli

    Armaan Kohli, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 7, had major anger issues and said things in anger that he wished he had never said. Like looking down-upon divorcees (while having an argument with Kamya Punjabi) and publicly insulting eunuchs (while fighting with Andy). Both these times, he was schooled by the host, Salman Khan and he apologised to Kamya Punjabi and Andy for his words.

    Priyanka Jagga Muse

    Priyanka Jagga Muse, who entered the house as a “commoner” in Bigg Boss 10 had always been a misbehaved contestant. She said hurtful and mean things, making fun of her co-contestant, Manu Punjabi, when he returned to the house after his mother’s demise. Priyanka Jagga Muse was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 10 house by the host, Salman Khan, who also demanded to never bring her back on the channel otherwise he would never work with them again.

    Imam Siddique

    Imam Siddique, a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 6, received a lot of backlash from the audience when he said “time out” to the host of the series, Salman Khan. Salman Khan asked him to get-up from the living-room and sit somewhere else as he didn’t want to shoot the episode with Imam Siddique.

