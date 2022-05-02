5 Eid-inspired traditional looks of Hina Khan

Hina Khan is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She is still popularly known by her on-screen name of Akshara from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from the show, she has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, in which she was the first runner up. The actress is very fond of the festival of Eid and celebrates it every year with full zeal and happiness. As Eid is here for 2022, here are a few looks of the actress in traditional wear which are perfect for making you stand out in family gatherings.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
The actress looks like a stunner in the green elegant suit with a front slit. It has golden gota work on the borders and golden foil print on the dupatta as well as palazzos. She paired it with beige heels and a green choker necklace.
The actress looks charming in a pink floor-length flared suit which she has paired with a long shrug. The suit has silver shimmer work all over it. She paired the look with an oxidized silver choker necklace.
The actress has sported the perfect summery outfit for the festival celebration as she sported an orange cotton floral embroidery work suit and dupatta. It had lace detailing in the neck area.
The actress looks like a perfectly elegant diva in an all-over print and tassel work suit with designer gota work on the borders. She paired the look with a pearl necklace.
Hina Khan looks exceptionally gorgeous in the blue velvet dress, which she had paired with a blush pink dupatta and blueprint mojris.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app