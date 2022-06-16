5 stylish handbags to steal from Hina Khan's wardrobe

1 / 6

Hina Khan stylish handbags

Hina Khan often makes heads turn with her glam sartorial choices wherever she goes! The actress has a spectacular fashion sense and more than often her looks trend on social media. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and they are amazed by her style game. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is a style queen whether it's about her clothing, her accessories, her footwear or her bags. Here is a glimpse at her gorgeous handbag collection.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram