5 stylish handbags to steal from Hina Khan's wardrobe

Hina Khan often makes heads turn with her glam sartorial choices wherever she goes! The actress has a spectacular fashion sense and more than often her looks trend on social media. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and they are amazed by her style game. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is a style queen whether it's about her clothing, her accessories, her footwear or her bags. Here is a glimpse at her gorgeous handbag collection.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
The actress has sported a white sweatshirt co-ord set for the airport look, which she had paired with a monochrome handbag and a yellow baseball cap.
Hina Khan looks stunning in a mustard floral pantsuit which she has paired with a white top and neckpiece. The actress is seen carrying a green shimmery sling bag with her.
In the picture, the actress has sported a comfortable co-ord set and paired it with a brown hobo bag. She looks stylish in a blue outfit and the bag compliments her look.
Hina Khan has chosen a black and neon colour bag for her airport look. It has a broad yellow strap with some words printed on it. She has sported a grey tracksuit and yellow shoes for the look
Hina Khan looks fabulous in a checked sweater and blue denim mini skirt, with black leggings. She paired the look with a stylish red handbag with a chain-style should strap.
