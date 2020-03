1 / 6

Hina Khan's stunning looks in BLACK outfits

From a model to an actress and walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan has truly made her place in the industry. The journey of being a 'self-made' actress has not been easy for the diva. Hina played Akshara in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over seven years (2009-2016). She gained immense love and popularity among the audience through the show and became a household name. Post that, she went on to do reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi (2017) and shot to fame with as the first runner up in Bigg Boss 11 (2017-2018). The actress is very active on social media as well and makes sure she keeps updating her fans and blesses them with some of the most gorgeous looks ever. The diva apparently loves back and pulls off black outfits with absolute ease and style. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram