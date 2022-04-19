5 times Hina Khan gave travel goals

Hina Khan is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Akshara for many years. She was also appreciated for her real self in the reality show Bigg Boss. She has worked on numerous music videos in the last year. Regarding her personal life, the actress is dating Rocky Jaiswal for many years now and they often go on trips together. Here are 5 times the actress gave us travel goals.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
The actress recently went on a trip to Dubai and she shared pics from her desert safari. She had sported a gorgeous blue printed top and pants.
The actress had an amazing trip to Egypt with her boyfriend Rocky. She was sharing pictures and stories from the trip. She also shared pictures in cute outfits throughout the trip.
Hina Khan started the New Year with a trip to the US. She gave winter fashion goals with stylish winter wear looks on social media.
The actress is a water baby and she often goes to the Maldives for enjoying by the beach with her love. She also shared pictures on social media of her beach looks.
The actress shared a picture from her trip to Paris as she stood in front of the Eiffel Tower and posed happily.
