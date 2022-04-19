5 times Hina Khan gave travel goals

Updated on Apr 19, 2022 09:20 PM IST   |  10.3K
   
    Hina Khan travels

    Hina Khan is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Akshara for many years. She was also appreciated for her real self in the reality show Bigg Boss. She has worked on numerous music videos in the last year. Regarding her personal life, the actress is dating Rocky Jaiswal for many years now and they often go on trips together. Here are 5 times the actress gave us travel goals.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Trip to Dubai

    The actress recently went on a trip to Dubai and she shared pics from her desert safari. She had sported a gorgeous blue printed top and pants.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Egypt trip

    The actress had an amazing trip to Egypt with her boyfriend Rocky. She was sharing pictures and stories from the trip. She also shared pictures in cute outfits throughout the trip.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    New york trip on new year

    Hina Khan started the New Year with a trip to the US. She gave winter fashion goals with stylish winter wear looks on social media.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Beachy vibes with Maldives

    The actress is a water baby and she often goes to the Maldives for enjoying by the beach with her love. She also shared pictures on social media of her beach looks.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Trip to Paris

    The actress shared a picture from her trip to Paris as she stood in front of the Eiffel Tower and posed happily.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram