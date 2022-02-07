5 times Hina Khan glowed like a sunflower in yellow outfit

1 / 5

Hina Khan yellow top

Hina Khan is among the most popular actresses in the TV industry and has been part of some very successful shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media due to her spectacular fashion sense. Her fans love her effortless beauty as she can ace both traditional and modern outfits. She looks gorgeous in almost all shades, but her skin tone is especially complimented in yellow outfits. In the picture, she is seen in a bright yellow linen shirt paired with grey shorts. She has worn a broad belt to flaunt her waist. She is looking absolutely beautiful without makeup as she glowed in natural sunlight.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram