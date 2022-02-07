5 times Hina Khan glowed like a sunflower in yellow outfit

Hina Khan is among the most popular actresses in the TV industry and has been part of some very successful shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media due to her spectacular fashion sense. Her fans love her effortless beauty as she can ace both traditional and modern outfits. She looks gorgeous in almost all shades, but her skin tone is especially complimented in yellow outfits. In the picture, she is seen in a bright yellow linen shirt paired with grey shorts. She has worn a broad belt to flaunt her waist. She is looking absolutely beautiful without makeup as she glowed in natural sunlight.
In the picture, she had worn a tie and dye off-shoulder dress. It is a short dress and she had put her hair in a ponytail.
The actress looked chic and vogue in this yellow playsuit. It is a one-shoulder dress with a flare design on the top part. She had paired the look with yellow heels and her hair is straightened. It is a perfect look for a date night.
The actress looked absolutely charming in a yellow suit. She shared the picture on Eid and had paired the look with traditional jewellery.
The actress looked gorgeous in a yellow floral print gown and had donned a hat. The actress had worn sunglasses and a layered necklace.