5 times Hina Khan proved tracksuits are her wardrobe essential

Hina Khan became a popular name in the television industry with her role of Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role for many years and then left the show for doing versatile roles. She was loved for her fashionable looks and genuine personality in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and she often shares her stylish pictures in traditional and western outfits. One thing very prominent about her styling is that she is fond of tracksuits as she prefers comfortable fashion.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
In the picture, the Naagin 5 actress looks beautiful in a bright pink tracksuit as she shared a glimpse of her comfortable flight to Egypt. She paired the looks with sports shoes. She captioned, “After almost three years..Missed Flying in this beast A380 by one of my favourite airliner Emirates @emirates Full marks for Luxury, Comfort and Hospitality…. #TakeMeBackInTime Any guesses whr”.
In the picture, the actress looks stylish in a yellow tie and dye tracksuit. She had put on the cap and sunglasses as she chilled at the lounge. She paired it with white shoes.
In the photo, she is seen posing in a comfy yet stylish blue tie and dye tracksuit. She paired it with sunglasses and white sunglasses. She is also holding a designer handbag.
Hina Khan is a fashion diva in this grey tracksuit, with a loose crop top and baggy pants. She paired it with a yellow sling bag and yellow sports shoes.
The actress looks gorgeous in the baby pink designer tracksuit with a wrap-around design for the top. She paired it with sunglasses and flat footwear.