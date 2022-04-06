5 times Hina Khan proved tracksuits are her wardrobe essential

1 / 6

Hina Khan tracksuit love

Hina Khan became a popular name in the television industry with her role of Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role for many years and then left the show for doing versatile roles. She was loved for her fashionable looks and genuine personality in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and she often shares her stylish pictures in traditional and western outfits. One thing very prominent about her styling is that she is fond of tracksuits as she prefers comfortable fashion.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram