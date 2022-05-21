5 Times Hina Khan revamped her look with red lipstick

1 / 6

Hina Khan wore red lipstick in style

Hina Khan rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Akshara. Her real personality came to the limelight with her entry into Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant, where she became one of the runners-up. The actress is very popular for her fashionable looks and her stylish personality. She loves to experiment with colors and styles, which she shares with her fans on social media. The actress is very fond of lipsticks and loves to try different shades. Here are a few looks of the actress in red lipstick.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram