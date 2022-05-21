5 Times Hina Khan revamped her look with red lipstick

Hina Khan rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Akshara. Her real personality came to the limelight with her entry into Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant, where she became one of the runners-up. The actress is very popular for her fashionable looks and her stylish personality. She loves to experiment with colors and styles, which she shares with her fans on social media. The actress is very fond of lipsticks and loves to try different shades. Here are a few looks of the actress in red lipstick.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
Hina opted for a red look with a red sweater and jacket. She paired it with red lipstick, which became the highlight of her face.
The actress has opted for red embroidery work kurti and a red skirt. She paired it with bright red matching lipstick and silver jewellery.
For the given look, Hina has opted for black and white based makeup with a black dress. She added color to her look with red lipstick.
The actress has sported a gorgeous black net dress with multicolor sequins. The red lipstick has provided a bold touch to the look.
In the picture, the actress looks fabulous in a white off-shoulder dress which she has paired with bright red lipstick and yellow earrings.
