6 Times Hina Khan showed us how to effortlessly pull off a skirt; Check out her stunning looks
Hina Khan has always been a big fan of skirts. Be it rocking a denim skirt or a skirt with pockets, Hina knows how to slay. Given the actress' love for it, we have compiled a list of times she showed us how to effortlessly rock a skirt.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4996 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 13, 2020 02:18 pm
Hina Khan's stylish looks in skirt
Hina Khan is one popular diva of the entertainment industry. The actress has achieved success on her own terms and is an inspiration to many. Hina has some interesting projects in her kitty but everything has been paused due to Coronavirus lockdown. The actress is very active on social media. She is keeping her fans and followers updated about what she's up to during quarantine. Recently, Hina shared a picture of herself working out giving major fitness goals to her fans. The actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming and social media posts. Her fashionable looks are often the talk of the town. The actress' style has certainly evolved over time. Be it rocking a casual look at the airport or slaying in ethnic wear and more, Hina's style is always up to the mark. The diva has got some amazing features and she knows how to flaunt it. Hina has always been a big fan of denim. Be it rocking a denim jacket or a dungaree, Hina knows how to rock a denim look. She has worn a denim skirt several times. Apart from it, she owns some really cool and stylish skirts in her wardrobe. Given her love for it, we have compiled a list of times she showed us how to effortlessly rock a skirt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Denim look
A denim skirt is a must-have, right? We love how she paired her denim skirt with a vibrant sweatshirt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Nailed it
Yet again, Hina effortlessly nailed the look. The actress' love for denim knows no bounds.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Always a stunner
Hina styled her denim skirt with a light blue floral top and looked absolutely stunning. She tied her hair into a high half ponytail and carried a sling bag.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying it
The stunning diva wore a beautiful graphic printed pencil skirt with a black off-shoulder top and nailed the look. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying it
Hina is one celebrity who loves to experiment. The actress donned a beautiful blue skirt and teamed it with a matching top.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Fashion goals
We love how the yellow skirt features pockets. She styled her skirt with a shirt, cool sunglasses and a sling bag.
Photo Credit : Instagram
