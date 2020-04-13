6 Times Hina Khan showed us how to effortlessly pull off a skirt; Check out her stunning looks

1 / 7

Hina Khan's stylish looks in skirt

Hina Khan is one popular diva of the entertainment industry. The actress has achieved success on her own terms and is an inspiration to many. Hina has some interesting projects in her kitty but everything has been paused due to Coronavirus lockdown. The actress is very active on social media. She is keeping her fans and followers updated about what she's up to during quarantine. Recently, Hina shared a picture of herself working out giving major fitness goals to her fans. The actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming and social media posts. Her fashionable looks are often the talk of the town. The actress' style has certainly evolved over time. Be it rocking a casual look at the airport or slaying in ethnic wear and more, Hina's style is always up to the mark. The diva has got some amazing features and she knows how to flaunt it. Hina has always been a big fan of denim. Be it rocking a denim jacket or a dungaree, Hina knows how to rock a denim look. She has worn a denim skirt several times. Apart from it, she owns some really cool and stylish skirts in her wardrobe. Given her love for it, we have compiled a list of times she showed us how to effortlessly rock a skirt.

Photo Credit : Instagram