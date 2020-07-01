Did you know Hina Khan aspired to be an air hostess? Here are few INTERESTING facts about the Unlock star

Advertisement
Hina Khan is undeniably one of the most followed and loved stars in the industry. Check out some really interesting facts about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star that will leave you surprised.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2020 01:33 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out interesting facts about Hina Khan

    Hina Khan has made her mark in this industry and how! From starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss and walking at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019, she has indeed come a long way. Hina Khan is very well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With a career span of over a decade, she has always stood out of the crowd for her candid self and fearless comments. Hina Khan is a no filter person and stays true to her candid self which we love about her. However, her boyfriend Rocky disagrees. He said in an interview, "She doesn't know diplomacy and how to say things correctly and that's why she is sometimes scrutinised in a way that is not positive." Post making her mark in the TV industry, Hina left everyone stunned when she walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 with supreme confidence. Her Cannes appearance created a storm on the internet as the actress shared some of the most priceless moments there along with meeting Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Hina Khan was last seen in Zee5's Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon and released online on June 27, 2020. In the show, Hina Khan plays a negative character who is in love with Amar aka Kushal Tandon, however, when she sees that she is about to lose Amar to her flatmate Riddhi, she decides to take help of the dark web and downloads the app that grants sinister wishes. The actress is a qualified MBA and holds education in the highest regard always. In an interview, she once said, "Education is important for every individual and one should at least complete his/her graduation. It makes a person mature enough to face and solve any kind of problem and also enhances the capability to understand and perform a job in a better way. Every individual has his/her thought process and according to me graduation is a minimum educational qualification one should acquire." Having said that, check out some more interesting facts about the star which will leave you stunned!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    A Kashmiri girl

    The actress hails from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Her alternative career choices

    Before pursuing a career in acting, Hina wanted to become a journalist. At one point, she also wanted to become an air-hostess.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Here are her favourite cuisine and restaurant

    Ex-Bigg Boss star's favourite cuisine is Mughlai and her favourite restaurant is Veda in New Delhi. Also, Hina Khan's all-time favourite snack is butter-fried bread.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    The proud Dadasaheb Phalke awardee

    In 2014, Hina won the award for the Best Actress in the popular category at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    The actress' favourite sport

    She loves to play and watch basketball.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Ever thought who is her favourite actor?

    Hina's favourite actors are Aamir Khan and Kajol.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    A rare thing to find in her bag

    The actress always carries a taaviz in her bag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Favourite co-star

    In one of her conversations with Pinkvilla, she said, "I loved working with Kunal Roy Kapoor even though it was very brief. I also loved working with Adhyayan, Kushal Tandon is also fun to work with."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

