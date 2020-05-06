Advertisement
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: Check out the TV's star couples proposal stories

Check out the most beautiful proposal stories of your favourite TV celebrity couples.
May 6, 2020
    Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: TV couples' proposals are the best ideas to woo your love

    Romantic proposal stories of TV stars make the best ideas to woo your love

    It is every couple's dream to make their proposal most romantic and memorable moment of their relationship. The very OTT and dramatic ways for the filmy ones, the destination stories for the travel lovers to a simple and sober proposal for the subtle ones, we all wish to have our dream proposal. Our favourite Bollywood couples also have had the cutest and most adorable proposals ever. One of the most popular TV couples, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's proposal is truly one of a kind. In sweetly surprising step, Prince dropped in a sweet bomb, as he went down on his knee to propose marriage to Yuvika in front of her parents at Taj (Mumbai), and left the diva speechless. Check out many more such interesting love stories of TV couples which will leave you in awe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

    Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

    Ravi and Dubey are amongst the most endearing couples and still swoon their fans over their adorable social media PDA. The romantic Jodi participated in Nach Baliye 5, where Ravi surprised Sargun with a dream proposal. After their performance was over, he went down on his knees in front of his ladylove and proposed to her with a ring.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

    The very popular couple of TV who played Ram and Sita on the Ramayana has the most delightful story ever. However, as Gurmeet is a shy person, their proposal was quite lowkey yet memorable. “He (Gurmeet) is a very shy person. One day he called me, and we talked for more than two or three hours. In the end, I had to tell him that I know you want to say 'I love you'." revealed Debina. And Gurmeet did say those three special words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande

    Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande

    Sanam and Abigail's story started as friends. Their proposal story is quite endearing. Sanam proposed Abigail at a party when the latter was sleepy. Abigail simply retorted with a thank you. The next day, both of them realised what had happened last night. Later on, Abigail proposed him on the dance reality show and it was too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

    Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

    Did one ever imagine, Naitik, the good boy from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, would one day propose to his lady-love Nisha Rawal in front of the whole media? Once, when Nisha went to Karan’s birthday party, he got down on his knees, took out a ring and proposed to her in front of the media, friends and family. What can be more beautiful than this!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

    Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

    Shoaib went down on his knees and proposed to her on the show, Nach Baliye Season 8. Dipika accepted his proposal and the two are enjoying their married life to fullest now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya

    "When I entered my house, the entire place was brightly decorated with flower petals and lights. At the end of the passage, Vivek was standing with a T-shirt in his hand. On one side of the tee were the words 'You are my answer to every questions' while the other side had 'Divyanka, marry me." revealed the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

    Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

    On the reality show where they participated together, Rithvik went down on his knees and sang a song for her. The best part about the proposal was that the song that Rithvik sang for Asha, he wrote and composed it himself. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

    Rocky proposed Hina during her stint at the reality show Bigg Boss. Rocky took Hina to the Bigg Boss house bedroom where they had a heart-to-heart conversation and their proposal moment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

    Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

    Although the couple split sometime after, their proposal story is memorable and how! On their reality show stint together, everyone in the audience was holding the placards saying “Marry me?” Then came a few little girls on the stage who were holding the “Please marry him” placards. Then he went down on his knees and the two exchanged rings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

    The couple's break up was a big heartbreak for their fans. It was Valentine’s Day special feature of their reality show where the actor proposed to the love of his life for marriage, and she said yes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Danish Khan and Mahek Chahal

    Danish Khan and Mahek Chahal

    It was the finale of Bigg Boss 5, where Mahek Chahal’s childhood friend and (then) boyfriend of four years, Danish Khan, proposed to her with a ring. While Mahek accepted his proposal during the show, sometime later they broke up quoting compatibility issues as the reason behind their split.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

    Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

    Monalisa was a contestant in Bigg Boss 10, where Vikrant was granted an entry to propose to her for marriage. As the actress said a 'yes' to his proposal, the two had extensive wedding celebrations on the show. Monalisa and Vikrant got married in January 2017, and their relationship is still going strong.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

    Rohit took the first big step. Rohit said, "I wanted to marry so I approached her mom; she is a woman of few words, but she didn’t have a problem with our relationship. Anita’s friends were very supportive and Anita herself was like an angel."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami

    Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami

    They might have proposed to each other or their co-stars in a very romantic style on-screen. But, their real-life proposal was quite simple yet so beautiful. The two were at a wild party one evening, where Ram simply asked Gautami to get married, which she readily accepted.  

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

    Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

    Divulging details about his proposal, Aamir said, "I asked her to marry me gifting her a customised diamond engagement ring and then took her out for a romantic dinner date. All the while she was speechless and just flowing at the moment and when she finally accepted the ring, the moment was so intense that both of us had tears in our eyes."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

