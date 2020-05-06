Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: Check out the TV's star couples proposal stories

1 / 16

Romantic proposal stories of TV stars make the best ideas to woo your love

It is every couple's dream to make their proposal most romantic and memorable moment of their relationship. The very OTT and dramatic ways for the filmy ones, the destination stories for the travel lovers to a simple and sober proposal for the subtle ones, we all wish to have our dream proposal. Our favourite Bollywood couples also have had the cutest and most adorable proposals ever. One of the most popular TV couples, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's proposal is truly one of a kind. In sweetly surprising step, Prince dropped in a sweet bomb, as he went down on his knee to propose marriage to Yuvika in front of her parents at Taj (Mumbai), and left the diva speechless. Check out many more such interesting love stories of TV couples which will leave you in awe.

Photo Credit : Instagram