Hina Khan: 5 Times Hacked actress hit back trolls and proved that she is a badass

1 / 6

Hina Khan hit back trolls

Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the industry. She is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming film Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and more. The actress is currently on a promotional spree. So far, she has managed to win hearts with her promotional looks. Well, with hard work and talent, Hina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. There's no stopping her and she's only climbing higher and higher. She has been a part of several TV reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Hina's journey from TV to films is indeed inspirational. The actress created a buzz when she made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She was trolled for her appearance as well. However, Hina who is known to be a beauty with brains gave it back to the trolls in her own way. The actress has been a target of trolls on social media several times. She has never shied away from calling out trolls on Twitter or Instagram. As we look forward to Hina Khan's upcoming film, here's a look at times she gave it back to the trolls.

Photo Credit : Instagram