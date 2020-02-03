Hina Khan: 5 Times Hacked actress hit back trolls and proved that she is a badass

Home
Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the industry. She is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming film Hacked. As we look forward to Hina Khan's upcoming film, here's a look at times she gave it back to the trolls.
  • 1 / 6
    Hina Khan hit back trolls

    Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the industry. She is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming film Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and more. The actress is currently on a promotional spree. So far, she has managed to win hearts with her promotional looks. Well, with hard work and talent, Hina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. There's no stopping her and she's only climbing higher and higher. She has been a part of several TV reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Hina's journey from TV to films is indeed inspirational. The actress created a buzz when she made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She was trolled for her appearance as well. However, Hina who is known to be a beauty with brains gave it back to the trolls in her own way. The actress has been a target of trolls on social media several times. She has never shied away from calling out trolls on Twitter or Instagram. As we look forward to Hina Khan's upcoming film, here's a look at times she gave it back to the trolls.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    KRK Tweet

    Recently, KRK took a dig at Hina Khan's upcoming film Hacked and wrote on Twitter, "I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched alone Hina Khan only!" The Hacked actress had a befitting response to KRK's tweet and Twitteratis are applauding her for it. She wrote, "LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today..#AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Cannes controversy

    Last year, Hina Khan made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. A magazine editor passed a distasteful comment about her. On his Instagram story, he wrote, 'Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?' Post that, several TV celebs came in support of Hina. Later, Hina admitted feeling bad about the same. She later added that it did not dampen her excitement and confidence.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Mocked for her dress

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina shared a beautiful pic of hers wearing an off-white sheer gown which had fishtail at the bottom. While few appreciated her stylish look, some compared it to a broom. She hit back by saying, "Only if the mop could clean the dirt in your head.. now my turn, my dialogue SLOW CLAPS."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Her pic with beau Rocky Jaiswal

    Hina's beau Rocky Jaiswal posted a pic where they can be seen posing next to a statue of Lord Ganesha. She can be seen wearing golden sneakers in the picture. Fans trolled her for not removing her footwear. Hina was not having it as she shared a video that showed that the Ganesh Idol was kept in the reception and hence the footwear. She captioned it as, "Last Minute Goodbye, Now Burn."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    The actress' Ramadan tweet

    Hina wished Ramadan on Twitter and a follower criticized her for it. She posted a pic and wrote, "Happy first Sheri everyone... Ramadan Mubarak. Jumma Mubarak," to which a follower replied, "Mohtarma aaj dusri sehri ti aapne #bewakufi ke chakkar me ek roza kaza kr liya kher aapko bhi jumma Mubarak dua o me yad rakhiye ga." Hina was quick to reply that Ramadan falls on different days for people living in different time zones."

    Photo Credit : Twitter

