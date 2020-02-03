/
Hina Khan: 5 Times Hacked actress hit back trolls and proved that she is a badass
Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the industry. She is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming film Hacked. As we look forward to Hina Khan's upcoming film, here's a look at times she gave it back to the trolls.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: February 3, 2020 06:00 pm
Hina Khan hit back trolls
Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the industry. She is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming film Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and more. The actress is currently on a promotional spree. So far, she has managed to win hearts with her promotional looks. Well, with hard work and talent, Hina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. There's no stopping her and she's only climbing higher and higher. She has been a part of several TV reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Hina's journey from TV to films is indeed inspirational. The actress created a buzz when she made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She was trolled for her appearance as well. However, Hina who is known to be a beauty with brains gave it back to the trolls in her own way. The actress has been a target of trolls on social media several times. She has never shied away from calling out trolls on Twitter or Instagram. As we look forward to Hina Khan's upcoming film, here's a look at times she gave it back to the trolls.
Cannes controversy
Last year, Hina Khan made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. A magazine editor passed a distasteful comment about her. On his Instagram story, he wrote, 'Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?' Post that, several TV celebs came in support of Hina. Later, Hina admitted feeling bad about the same. She later added that it did not dampen her excitement and confidence.
Mocked for her dress
Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina shared a beautiful pic of hers wearing an off-white sheer gown which had fishtail at the bottom. While few appreciated her stylish look, some compared it to a broom. She hit back by saying, "Only if the mop could clean the dirt in your head.. now my turn, my dialogue SLOW CLAPS."
Her pic with beau Rocky Jaiswal
Hina's beau Rocky Jaiswal posted a pic where they can be seen posing next to a statue of Lord Ganesha. She can be seen wearing golden sneakers in the picture. Fans trolled her for not removing her footwear. Hina was not having it as she shared a video that showed that the Ganesh Idol was kept in the reception and hence the footwear. She captioned it as, "Last Minute Goodbye, Now Burn."
