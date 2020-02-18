/
/
/
Hina Khan: 8 Times the actress was so much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal she couldn't take her eyes off him
Hina Khan: 8 Times the actress was so much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal she couldn't take her eyes off him
Hina Khan is one of the popular and successful actresses in the industry. On the personal side, Hina has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at times the actress couldn't take her eyes off him.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1158 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 18, 2020 03:11 pm
1 / 8
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's special moments
Hina Khan is one of the popular and successful actresses of TV industry. She has earned a name for himself in the industry. However, her journey was not an easy ride. She is popular for playing Akshara in TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Kya' and was later seen as Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay.' She has successfully gained immense love and popularity among the audience. Hina continues to climb higher and higher and there's no stopping her at all. On the personal side, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. They first met on the sets of TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. While Hina essayed the role of the main protagonist Akshara in the same, Rocky was working as a supervising producer for the show. It was friendship that turned into love for the couple. Rocky and Hina are quite vocal about their relationship. The duo keeps sharing loved up photos on Instagram giving us major relationship goals. As they continue giving us couple goals, here's a look at times the actress was so much in love with her beau she couldn't take her eyes off him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Being goofy
This is one of the cutest snaps of the couple.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Cuteness personified
How awwdorable is this selfie!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Can't take her eyes off him
The pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Love is in the air
Rocky once mentioned Hina makes him stronger. How sweet is that!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
So much in love with each other
The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other and here's proof.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Small things bring happiness
'She is not materialistic; she becomes happy with small things in life,' revealed Rocky.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Couple goals
This pic screams couple goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment