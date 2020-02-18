Hina Khan: 8 Times the actress was so much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal she couldn't take her eyes off him

1 / 8

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's special moments

Hina Khan is one of the popular and successful actresses of TV industry. She has earned a name for himself in the industry. However, her journey was not an easy ride. She is popular for playing Akshara in TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Kya' and was later seen as Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay.' She has successfully gained immense love and popularity among the audience. Hina continues to climb higher and higher and there's no stopping her at all. On the personal side, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. They first met on the sets of TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. While Hina essayed the role of the main protagonist Akshara in the same, Rocky was working as a supervising producer for the show. It was friendship that turned into love for the couple. Rocky and Hina are quite vocal about their relationship. The duo keeps sharing loved up photos on Instagram giving us major relationship goals. As they continue giving us couple goals, here's a look at times the actress was so much in love with her beau she couldn't take her eyes off him.

Photo Credit : Instagram