Home
/
Photos
/
Hina Khan
/
Hina Khan: 8 Times the actress was so much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal she couldn't take her eyes off him

Hina Khan: 8 Times the actress was so much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal she couldn't take her eyes off him

Hina Khan is one of the popular and successful actresses in the industry. On the personal side, Hina has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at times the actress couldn't take her eyes off him.
1158 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's special moments

    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's special moments

    Hina Khan is one of the popular and successful actresses of TV industry. She has earned a name for himself in the industry. However, her journey was not an easy ride. She is popular for playing Akshara in TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Kya' and was later seen as Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay.' She has successfully gained immense love and popularity among the audience. Hina continues to climb higher and higher and there's no stopping her at all. On the personal side, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. They first met on the sets of TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. While Hina essayed the role of the main protagonist Akshara in the same, Rocky was working as a supervising producer for the show. It was friendship that turned into love for the couple. Rocky and Hina are quite vocal about their relationship. The duo keeps sharing loved up photos on Instagram giving us major relationship goals. As they continue giving us couple goals, here's a look at times the actress was so much in love with her beau she couldn't take her eyes off him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Being goofy

    Being goofy

    This is one of the cutest snaps of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    How awwdorable is this selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Can't take her eyes off him

    Can't take her eyes off him

    The pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    Rocky once mentioned Hina makes him stronger. How sweet is that!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    So much in love with each other

    So much in love with each other

    The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other and here's proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Small things bring happiness

    Small things bring happiness

    'She is not materialistic; she becomes happy with small things in life,' revealed Rocky.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This pic screams couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Late designer Wendell Rodricks and his husband Jerome Marrel\'s pictures together will get you teary eyed
Late designer Wendell Rodricks and his husband Jerome Marrel's pictures together will get you teary eyed
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she steps out for a workout session
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she steps out for a workout session
PHOTOS: 6 Times Neha Kakkar nailed her no makeup look to perfection; Check it out
PHOTOS: 6 Times Neha Kakkar nailed her no makeup look to perfection; Check it out
Nani: From his real name to being an RJ, here are interesting facts about the natural star
Nani: From his real name to being an RJ, here are interesting facts about the natural star
Suhana Khan\'s beauty game is always on point and THESE are her beauty looks we want to steal; See Photos
Suhana Khan's beauty game is always on point and THESE are her beauty looks we want to steal; See Photos
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor’s casual looks COST a bomb and are as good as a two wheeler; Check it out
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor’s casual looks COST a bomb and are as good as a two wheeler; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement