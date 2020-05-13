Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's candid PDA moments show their impeccable chemistry & set couple goals

1 / 11

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's adorable CANDID pics

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are amongst the most popular and well-known couples in the industry. Hina and Rocky fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is none other than Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. Hina was famous for playing the role of Akshara in the soap opera and Rocky took the star by a surprise when he appeared in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11 and proposed her on national television. When Hina Khan was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, in one of the episodes in which the contestants’ family members had to appear on the show, Rocky Jaiswal came inside the BB house and proposed Hina on national television. Eye-to-eye, he spoke the following beautiful words, "Humne, aapko pata hai bahut sara waqt saath mein bitaya hai. Maine aapke bina jo waqt dekha hai, usse bura koi waqt nahi ho sakta. Please, Bigg Boss jaise he khatam hota hai, apna sara waqt meri zindagi ke liye do. I love you." In a media interaction, Rocky revealed that the couple had each other’s family’s approval. He was quoted as saying, "Families were already aware of our relationship. They are extremely close to each other. I too am very close to Hina's family, so nothing shocked or surprised them. Families are very happy that we don’t need to keep our relationship under the wraps anymore”. The couple's social media PDA is beyond adorable and the fans cannot get enough of their cuteness. From endearing selfies, vacation photos to candid throwback moments, they make fans' hearts swoon and how! Here are the couple's candid PDA moments which speak volumes of their love.

Photo Credit : Instagram