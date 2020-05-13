Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Hina Khan
/
Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's candid PDA moments show their impeccable chemistry & set couple goals

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's candid PDA moments show their impeccable chemistry & set couple goals

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been one of the strongest and most endearing couples in the industry. Their social media PDA makes their fans melt! Check out some of their candid PDA moments that will brighten up your day.
188964 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 12:14 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's adorable CANDID pics

    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's adorable CANDID pics

    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are amongst the most popular and well-known couples in the industry. Hina and Rocky fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is none other than Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. Hina was famous for playing the role of Akshara in the soap opera and Rocky took the star by a surprise when he appeared in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11 and proposed her on national television. When Hina Khan was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, in one of the episodes in which the contestants’ family members had to appear on the show, Rocky Jaiswal came inside the BB house and proposed Hina on national television. Eye-to-eye, he spoke the following beautiful words, "Humne, aapko pata hai bahut sara waqt saath mein bitaya hai. Maine aapke bina jo waqt dekha hai, usse bura koi waqt nahi ho sakta. Please, Bigg Boss jaise he khatam hota hai, apna sara waqt meri zindagi ke liye do. I love you." In a media interaction, Rocky revealed that the couple had each other’s family’s approval. He was quoted as saying, "Families were already aware of our relationship. They are extremely close to each other. I too am very close to Hina's family, so nothing shocked or surprised them. Families are very happy that we don’t need to keep our relationship under the wraps anymore”. The couple's social media PDA is beyond adorable and the fans cannot get enough of their cuteness. From endearing selfies, vacation photos to candid throwback moments, they make fans' hearts swoon and how! Here are the couple's candid PDA moments which speak volumes of their love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Festive times together

    Festive times together

    Hina and Rocky have been celebrating the festivals together since many years now and they're pics are beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Made for each other

    Made for each other

    The couple is truly made for each other and this pic is precious.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    We love this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Rocky and Hina's candid pics are the epitome of a picture-perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Goofy moments

    Goofy moments

    Isn't this pic way too endearing?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Setting major couple goals

    Setting major couple goals

    The couple has the best stylish looks and their Instagram feed is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Black and white love

    Black and white love

    They are the apt example of couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    They are undoubtedly one of the most stylish pairs in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Candid click

    Candid click

    One of their most amazing pics together!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Showering his ladylove with hugs and kisses

    Showering his ladylove with hugs and kisses

    The couple's Christmas time PDA is unmissable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra\'s outfits
Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra's outfits
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn\'t keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan\'s brother made headlines
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan's brother made headlines
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik\'s partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star\'s incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement