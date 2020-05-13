/
Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's candid PDA moments show their impeccable chemistry & set couple goals
Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been one of the strongest and most endearing couples in the industry. Their social media PDA makes their fans melt! Check out some of their candid PDA moments that will brighten up your day.
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's adorable CANDID pics
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are amongst the most popular and well-known couples in the industry. Hina and Rocky fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is none other than Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. Hina was famous for playing the role of Akshara in the soap opera and Rocky took the star by a surprise when he appeared in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11 and proposed her on national television. When Hina Khan was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, in one of the episodes in which the contestants’ family members had to appear on the show, Rocky Jaiswal came inside the BB house and proposed Hina on national television. Eye-to-eye, he spoke the following beautiful words, "Humne, aapko pata hai bahut sara waqt saath mein bitaya hai. Maine aapke bina jo waqt dekha hai, usse bura koi waqt nahi ho sakta. Please, Bigg Boss jaise he khatam hota hai, apna sara waqt meri zindagi ke liye do. I love you." In a media interaction, Rocky revealed that the couple had each other’s family’s approval. He was quoted as saying, "Families were already aware of our relationship. They are extremely close to each other. I too am very close to Hina's family, so nothing shocked or surprised them. Families are very happy that we don’t need to keep our relationship under the wraps anymore”. The couple's social media PDA is beyond adorable and the fans cannot get enough of their cuteness. From endearing selfies, vacation photos to candid throwback moments, they make fans' hearts swoon and how! Here are the couple's candid PDA moments which speak volumes of their love.
Festive times together
Hina and Rocky have been celebrating the festivals together since many years now and they're pics are beyond adorable.
Made for each other
The couple is truly made for each other and this pic is precious.
Cuteness overloaded
We love this pic!
Picture perfect
Rocky and Hina's candid pics are the epitome of a picture-perfect.
Goofy moments
Isn't this pic way too endearing?
Setting major couple goals
The couple has the best stylish looks and their Instagram feed is proof.
Black and white love
They are the apt example of couple goals.
Stylish as ever
They are undoubtedly one of the most stylish pairs in the industry.
Candid click
One of their most amazing pics together!
Showering his ladylove with hugs and kisses
The couple's Christmas time PDA is unmissable!
