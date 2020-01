1 / 6

Hina Khan to Avika Gor

Popular TV actress Hina Khan last year walked on the carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in French Riviera. Many Bollywood and small screen celebs are now looking forward to see Shivangi Joshi, also known as ‘Naira’ from her show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, to make her presence felt at the prestigious film festival this year. According to reports, Shivangi’s debut film titled ‘Our Own Sky’ will also feature Asifa Haque and Aditya. Well, to be a part of this prestigious event requires tremendous hard work and dedication. And when it comes to TV celebs, very few have made a mark at the Cannes Film Festival. Every year, actresses come and grace the beautiful event, and popular Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor among other celebs make an appearance. Here’s a list of the popular TV stars, who walked down the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Photo Credit : Instagram