Hina Khan shows how to look stunning in a thigh high slit dress

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actor who aspired to pursue a career in Journalism has time and again revealed that entertainment happened by chance. She was in the second year of her college when she auditioned for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and got selected. She won many hearts as Akshara in YRKKH. Her performance in the same is remembered till date. Today, she is one of the successful actors in the industry who has earned success on her own and broken many stereotypes in her journey. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has been a part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 5 and more. Apart from TV serials, she has been a part of films and web shows as well. Hina created a huge buzz when she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She confidently walked the red carpet and once again made her fans and followers fall in love with her. Hina's stylish looks at Cannes also took the internet by storm. Anyone who follows her might know that she has an impeccable sense of style. Hina loves to experiment and has donned many jaw-dropping outfits over the years. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her ravishing looks in thigh-high slit dresses.

Photo Credit : Getty Images