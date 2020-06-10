/
/
/
Hina Khan busts the 'no one looks good in green' myth as she dons the hue with supreme grace
Hina Khan busts the 'no one looks good in green' myth as she dons the hue with supreme grace
While all the fandoms on social media prove their stars look amazing in the shades of green, here's a look at times when Hina Khan donned green outfits and pulled it off like a pro!
Written By
Ekta Varma
6733 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 10, 2020 07:48 pm
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
-
15 / 15
Add new comment