Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Hina Khan
/
Hina Khan busts the 'no one looks good in green' myth as she dons the hue with supreme grace

Hina Khan busts the 'no one looks good in green' myth as she dons the hue with supreme grace

While all the fandoms on social media prove their stars look amazing in the shades of green, here's a look at times when Hina Khan donned green outfits and pulled it off like a pro!
6733 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Hina Khan's looks in green outfits

    Hina Khan's looks in green outfits

    Hina Khan is currently one of the most popular and well-known stars in the industry. From being a model, acting in TV shows to walking the Cannes red carpet, she has made a place for herself and how! Hina was quite popular for her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her major rise to fame was her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She has been unstoppable ever since. After a successful career span of over a decade in the TV industry, she recently made her silver screen debut with the film Hacked. From walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes 2019 to starring in a Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, she has indeed come a long way. The actress is also very popular for her sense of style. Her confidence and aura are extremely popular. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has never failed to impress with her wardrobe collection. She is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan said that after Cannes, be it any international designer, they want her to wear their stuff. She shared that these designers saw her pictures, her confidence and wanted her to wear their stuff. She further shared that in India, it is the exact opposite. She said, "I don't want to name any designer, now I am doing films, I have appearances and people can see that I can carry it but still there is a difference. Big designers in India still look down upon TV." The diva pulls off all kinds of outfits like a pro. From a simple tee and denim, red carpet gowns embellished lehengas to a casual ethnic look, she dons everything with sheer grace and elegance. Speaking of which, one of the most popular trends on social media currently is the 'no one looks good in green' myth. While fans tweet the snaps of their favourites in green outfits that prove they slay the shade with ease. Here are times Hina Khan pulled off the shade like a pro!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Take notes for the best vacay outfit

    Take notes for the best vacay outfit

    A green and red printed outfit is the best for a beach holiday and Hina shows why!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Green never looked so good

    Green never looked so good

    Hina captioned this pic as, "Green girl."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Nailing the neon shades

    Nailing the neon shades

    No one can carry off a neon-hued crop top with denim a denim skirt as Hina does!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Making fitness more fun

    Making fitness more fun

    Hina shows how you can pull off fitness with fun as she dons a neon outfit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Rocking at the Cannes festival

    Rocking at the Cannes festival

    Hina stepped out in a dark green well-fitted dress. Nice done hairdo, subtle makeup and heels completed her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Acing the shade in ethnic look as well

    Acing the shade in ethnic look as well

    That green lehenga suits her so well!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    How gorgeous she looks!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Making hearts skip a beat

    Making hearts skip a beat

    She is too beautiful for words!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    The classic sharara look

    The classic sharara look

    A simple green sharara looks extremely regal and Hina shows how!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Brunch date look

    Brunch date look

    Take cues for your next brunch date.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Hina shows how to nail a tee and shorts look

    Hina shows how to nail a tee and shorts look

    Here's Hina defining style and comfort with her vacay outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    A throwback snap of Hina donning a funky green outfit with knee-length boots!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Hina loves green!

    Hina loves green!

    Hina captioned this pic as, "Just the colour of green makes me smile.. wearing the colour of nature #green #navsari #Gujarat #smokeyeyeshadow."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    The unconventional look

    The unconventional look

    Hina wears a green coloured shirt along with matching bottoms and ties up her hair into two small side buns which make her look wonderful in her latest photoshoot.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana new track Khyaal Rakhya Kar out; Take a look at times \'Asimanshi\' created buzz
Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana new track Khyaal Rakhya Kar out; Take a look at times 'Asimanshi' created buzz
All the times Selena Gomez looked flawless in her zero makeup look; See Photos
All the times Selena Gomez looked flawless in her zero makeup look; See Photos
Ankita Lokhande\'s THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues
Ankita Lokhande's THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues
Parth Samthaan\'s THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel
Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel
From V\'s Tae Tae, Jungkook\'s Golden Maknae to Jimin\'s Baby Mochi: BTS members\' nicknames meanings DECODED
From V's Tae Tae, Jungkook's Golden Maknae to Jimin's Baby Mochi: BTS members' nicknames meanings DECODED
When Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor sat together at a fashion show before making their relationship official
When Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor sat together at a fashion show before making their relationship official

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement