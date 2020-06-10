Hina Khan busts the 'no one looks good in green' myth as she dons the hue with supreme grace

1 / 15

Hina Khan's looks in green outfits

Hina Khan is currently one of the most popular and well-known stars in the industry. From being a model, acting in TV shows to walking the Cannes red carpet, she has made a place for herself and how! Hina was quite popular for her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her major rise to fame was her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She has been unstoppable ever since. After a successful career span of over a decade in the TV industry, she recently made her silver screen debut with the film Hacked. From walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes 2019 to starring in a Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, she has indeed come a long way. The actress is also very popular for her sense of style. Her confidence and aura are extremely popular. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has never failed to impress with her wardrobe collection. She is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan said that after Cannes, be it any international designer, they want her to wear their stuff. She shared that these designers saw her pictures, her confidence and wanted her to wear their stuff. She further shared that in India, it is the exact opposite. She said, "I don't want to name any designer, now I am doing films, I have appearances and people can see that I can carry it but still there is a difference. Big designers in India still look down upon TV." The diva pulls off all kinds of outfits like a pro. From a simple tee and denim, red carpet gowns embellished lehengas to a casual ethnic look, she dons everything with sheer grace and elegance. Speaking of which, one of the most popular trends on social media currently is the 'no one looks good in green' myth. While fans tweet the snaps of their favourites in green outfits that prove they slay the shade with ease. Here are times Hina Khan pulled off the shade like a pro!

Photo Credit : Instagram