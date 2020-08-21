Hina Khan channels her inner boss in a black and yellow concept suit; See Throwback Photos

1 / 8

Hina Khan's boss lady look is on point

Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. She has been a part of many TV shows and won hearts with her different avatar in the shows. The actress last won hearts as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was later replaced by Aamna Sharif in the show. She is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's another hit show i.e. Naagin 5. Apart from Hina, Naagin 5 also stars Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Earlier, talking about the show, Hina told IANS, "Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good eleven years now, I felt like a baby because Naagin is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show. You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this." Fans can't get over the actress' new avatar. Apart from impressing the audience with her acting, Hina is also known for her sense of style. The actress' style is all about comfort. From rocking a desi avatar to keeping it simple yet stylish in casual outfits, Hina knows how to dress and impress. Time and again, we have seen her donned pantsuit and effortlessly rock the boss lady look. Speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a black and yellow pantsuit. Without any ado, check out her throwback pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram