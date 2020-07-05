/
Hina Khan to Divyanka Tripathi: TV actresses REVEAL their DIY home remedy tricks for a glowing skin
Apart from being talented and versatile, TV stars also make sure to take good care of their skin so that it keeps glowing! Take a look at their DIY home remedies that can help you attain a flawless skin like them!
Ekta Varma
TV stars' home remedies for a glowing skin
Amidst the hectic schedules of an actor's life, maintaining oneself can be difficult. The spotlight is on them which makes sense that they strive to look flawless no matter what. They go to extreme lengths to look good at all times because their job entails it. At the same time, they ensure they use products that do not harm their skin. Most actresses swear by home remedies that seem to do the trick and work well for them. TV stars are no different. From regular cleansing methods to home remedies, they do it all. Talking about beautiful actresses can never be complete without Hina Khan. Hina Khan believes that what she consumes naturally reflects on her skin, so she drinks about 12 glasses of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. She also includes coconut water twice a day, curd and amla to keep her skin glowing. Hina washes her face every morning with rose water. Rosewater has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are great for the skin. Rosewater is also very beneficial in keeping the moisture intact. The actress also uses DIY face masks that work like magic! She uses orange peel and milk to exfoliate her face. This helps in removing all the dead skin cells and brings an instant glow on her face. For this remedy, all you need to do is dry orange peels and then blend it to make a powder. Then add milk to this powder and use it as a scrub to cleanse your skin. You can also use curd in the place of milk if you wish to. Having said that, take a look at all TV stars' DIY home remedies that help them to maintain glowing skin.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
To cleanse, nourish and hydrate the skin, Divyanka uses a homemade face mask using gram flour, turmeric powder and raw milk. To make this pack mix two teaspoons of gram flour, one teaspoon of raw milk and one teaspoon of turmeric powder. Mix all the ingredients well to form a thick paste. Apply it on your face and after 20 minutes wash it off to get an instant glow.
Surbhi Jyoti
TV actress Surbhi Jyoti recently posted pics of her D.I.Y beauty treatment at home! You can too try it at home by mixing- turmeric, gram flour, wheat bran, milk cream or yoghurt and some rose water in a bowl. Apply it generously on your face and let it dry for twenty minutes.
Anita Hassanandani
Anita says, "I wake up every morning and wash my face with water." I usually use cold water to wash my face. Coldwater is very good for your skin. I do not use hot or lukewarm water for my face because I have read that hot water is not good for the face.''
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari applies the Multani clay pack on the face to make her skin pure and natural.
Helly Shah
She crushes masoor dal in a grinder and mixes water or rose water in it. It has to be applied for 10 minutes. Then, before washing off, massage your face in a circular motion. This will improve the texture of the skin as well as improve the uneven skin tone.
Mouni Roy
Mouni swears by natural homemade remedies to keep her skin acne-free, in case of any breakouts she uses aloe vera gel mask which she refrigerates to calm her skin. Another home remedy she used in the past was a milk cream and turmeric face mask to get flawless skin.
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya also uses homemade remedies using herbal products as they do not have any harmful side effects on the skin. She makes a face mask of natural ingredients such as wheat flour, milk cream, gram flour and curd and applies it on her face twice a week.
