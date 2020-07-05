Hina Khan to Divyanka Tripathi: TV actresses REVEAL their DIY home remedy tricks for a glowing skin

1 / 8

TV stars' home remedies for a glowing skin

Amidst the hectic schedules of an actor's life, maintaining oneself can be difficult. The spotlight is on them which makes sense that they strive to look flawless no matter what. They go to extreme lengths to look good at all times because their job entails it. At the same time, they ensure they use products that do not harm their skin. Most actresses swear by home remedies that seem to do the trick and work well for them. TV stars are no different. From regular cleansing methods to home remedies, they do it all. Talking about beautiful actresses can never be complete without Hina Khan. Hina Khan believes that what she consumes naturally reflects on her skin, so she drinks about 12 glasses of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. She also includes coconut water twice a day, curd and amla to keep her skin glowing. Hina washes her face every morning with rose water. Rosewater has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are great for the skin. Rosewater is also very beneficial in keeping the moisture intact. The actress also uses DIY face masks that work like magic! She uses orange peel and milk to exfoliate her face. This helps in removing all the dead skin cells and brings an instant glow on her face. For this remedy, all you need to do is dry orange peels and then blend it to make a powder. Then add milk to this powder and use it as a scrub to cleanse your skin. You can also use curd in the place of milk if you wish to. Having said that, take a look at all TV stars' DIY home remedies that help them to maintain glowing skin.

Photo Credit : Instagram