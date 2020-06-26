Advertisement
Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes to Surbhi Jyoti: A look at the beautiful balconies of TV stars' homes

Fans are always on their toes to get the latest updates and all the info about their favourite stars. Ever wished to get a glimpse into the homes of your favourite TV celebs? Here's a sneak peek into their balconies!
    A glimpse of the balconies of TV stars

    Coronavirus lockdown led to all of us being quarantined at home and trying out all kinds of things. Amid quarantine, the stars took their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time. Hina Khan shared a series of her indoor photoshoots that made her fans' lockdown so much better! A lot of TV stars took to cooking while some indulged in board games. Speaking of lockdown, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. On that note, here's a sneak peek into the balconies of your favourite TV stars' homes!

    Erica Fernandes

    Erica's balcony has beautiful greens and tables for those evening quality family times!

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan's perfect area for her workouts is near her balcony.

    Surbhi Jyoti

    The actress recently shared these beautiful pics from her home that looked at her balcony and garden!

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    The couple has lined up their balcony with beautiful flowers.

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni sits in her living room as we can see her balcony behind her.

    Karan Wahi

    Karan Wahi's 'Ghar' is filled with plush greens making it all the more pleasing.

