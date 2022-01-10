Hina Khan glammed up the winter street style fashion in New York and these 5 photos prove it

1 / 5

Hina Khan

Almost all the celebrities had planned to celebrate the New year in style for 2022. Many of them took a vacation while others had a blast at their home, surrounded by their friends. Actress Hina Khan had also jetted off to the USA with her boyfriends. She has shared some of her New York Street Style looks and we are obsessed. In the post, she has worn a light pink sweater with white jeans and a beige overcoat. She paired it with brown boots. Her hair is straight and she wore dark lipstick.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram