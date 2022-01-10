Hina Khan glammed up the winter street style fashion in New York and these 5 photos prove it

Almost all the celebrities had planned to celebrate the New year in style for 2022. Many of them took a vacation while others had a blast at their home, surrounded by their friends. Actress Hina Khan had also jetted off to the USA with her boyfriends. She has shared some of her New York Street Style looks and we are obsessed. In the post, she has worn a light pink sweater with white jeans and a beige overcoat. She paired it with brown boots. Her hair is straight and she wore dark lipstick.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
In the picture with NYC street in the background, Hina Khan is slaying in her cute winter outfit. She has worn a blue sweater with a black mini skirt and stockings. She has paired it with a checkered overcoat and white muffler along with a cap.
The actress can never go wrong with the red color and in the case of street styling, she is acing the looks with a red long sweater and red overcoat. She has paired it with blue loosely fit denim and white sports shoes. Her hair is in a neat bun and she had accessorized herself with a layered necklace along with black broad sunglasses.
In this post shared by Hina, she has sported a faux fur blush pink jacket with leather skinny pants and black boots. She had put on a woolen headband and she is carrying a black sling.
Hina Khan is definitely cuteness overloaded in this picture as she has worn a dual shade puffy jacket, which she has paired with white pants and white sports shoes. She looks adorable with her mustard yellow woolen cap and black sling bag.